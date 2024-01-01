Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp egg rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp egg rolls

Amarit Thai and Sushi

600 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Shrimp Egg Rolls$6.50
Deep-fried egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Amarit Thai and Sushi
Workout Rice - Gangnam Market Food Court - Workout Rice

1001 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

Pork & Shrimp Egg Roll (2PC)$5.50
Deep fried egg roll with pork and shrimp filling. 2PC
Pork & Shrimp Egg Roll (2PC)$3.47
Deep fried egg roll with pork and shrimp filling. 2PC
More about Workout Rice - Gangnam Market Food Court - Workout Rice

