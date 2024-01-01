Shrimp egg rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp egg rolls
Amarit Thai and Sushi
600 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Shrimp Egg Rolls
|$6.50
Deep-fried egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
Workout Rice - Gangnam Market Food Court - Workout Rice
1001 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Pork & Shrimp Egg Roll (2PC)
|$5.50
Deep fried egg roll with pork and shrimp filling. 2PC
