Shrimp fajitas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Fajitas (Dinner only)
|$17.99
Enjoy our marinated shrimp grilled, served with roasted vegetables, and a side of rice (your choice)
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Shrimp Fajita
|$25.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Tacos El Pastor 53 - 5319 S Hyde Park Blvd
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.99
Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.25
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$13.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Tilapia & Shrimp Fajita
|$24.95
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
|$27.95
|Shrimp Fajita
|$23.95
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
Mixteco
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|SHRIMP & STEAK FAJITAS
|$25.00
GRILLED VEGGIE STEAK AND SHRIMP IN OUR MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
|SHRIMP & CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES SHRIMP AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS