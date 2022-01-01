Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas (Dinner only)$17.99
Enjoy our marinated shrimp grilled, served with roasted vegetables, and a side of rice (your choice)
More about Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita$25.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53 - 5319 S Hyde Park Blvd

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
More about Tacos El Pastor 53 - 5319 S Hyde Park Blvd
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$19.25
More about Don Pepe - Little Village - 3616 W 26th st
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas$13.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mixteco
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tilapia & Shrimp Fajita$24.95
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$27.95
Shrimp Fajita$23.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

 

Mixteco

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Fajitas$20.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mixteco
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar image

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP & STEAK FAJITAS$25.00
GRILLED VEGGIE STEAK AND SHRIMP IN OUR MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
SHRIMP & CHICKEN FAJITAS$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES SHRIMP AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Grilled adobo shrimp, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

