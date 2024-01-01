Shrimp noodle soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp noodle soup
More about Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
Yummy Yummy Noodles - 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105, Chicago
|Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 新虾云吞面
|$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
More about NoodleBird - 2957 West Diversey Avenue
NoodleBird - 2957 West Diversey Avenue
2957 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago
|Coconut Shrimp Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Mung bean vermicelli noodles, Oiishi shrimp and greens in a light and savory shrimp/coconut broth, with corn, jalapeño, cabbage, cilantro and lime, topped with chili oil.
Contains: shrimp, coconut
Gluten Free