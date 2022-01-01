Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New-England Style Shrimp Roll$19.00
creamy shrimp salad on a butter-griddled Martin's bun, sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning.
More about Split-Rail
Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls$6.50
Deep-fried shrimp and cheese wrapped in crispy wrapper . Served with sweet and sour
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Soy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, sesame seeds, Black Sweet Sauce
More about Vegan Plate
3 Kings Jerk image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

3 Kings Jerk

5451 W. Madison st., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Broccoli Roll$3.25
More about 3 Kings Jerk
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Roll$9.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, shrimp, and vermicelli. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (5 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls$11.00
Fresh spring rolls with lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, mint, basil, shrimp, pork and rice vermicelli noodles with peanut dipping sauce
Spring Rolls Shrimp$9.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2. Shrimp Spring Rolls$4.99
Shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce wrapped with rice paper served with peanut sauce ( 2 pieces)
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Saigon Sisters image

 

Saigon Sisters

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Spring Roll$9.00
More about Saigon Sisters
Dock's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dock's

321 E 35th, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP ROLL$5.45
More about Dock's
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)$8.90
2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Roll (4) 炸蝦卷$4.95
Steamed Shrimp Roll 蒸蝦卷$4.95
Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll 蝦腸$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp tempura roll (5Pcs.)$6.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado,cucumber topped with unagi sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
A11. Fried Shrimp Rolls$8.99
Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, lightly fried, and served with homemade sauce.
More about Opart Thai House
Hashi Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hashi Sushi

2835 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
More about Hashi Sushi

