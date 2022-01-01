Shrimp rolls in Chicago
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|New-England Style Shrimp Roll
|$19.00
creamy shrimp salad on a butter-griddled Martin's bun, sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning.
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp Rolls
|$6.50
Deep-fried shrimp and cheese wrapped in crispy wrapper . Served with sweet and sour
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
Soy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, sesame seeds, Black Sweet Sauce
3 Kings Jerk
5451 W. Madison st., Chicago
|Shrimp & Broccoli Roll
|$3.25
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp Roll
|$9.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, shrimp, and vermicelli. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (5 pieces)
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Fresh spring rolls with lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, mint, basil, shrimp, pork and rice vermicelli noodles with peanut dipping sauce
|Spring Rolls Shrimp
|$9.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|2. Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$4.99
Shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce wrapped with rice paper served with peanut sauce ( 2 pieces)
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Dock's
321 E 35th, Chicago
|SHRIMP ROLL
|$5.45
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|2 Shrimp Tempura Roll ONLY $8.90 (SAVE $5.00)
|$8.90
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
5 piece - Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Fried Shrimp Roll (4) 炸蝦卷
|$4.95
|Steamed Shrimp Roll 蒸蝦卷
|$4.95
|Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll 蝦腸
|$4.95
Gorilla Sushi Diversey
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Shrimp tempura roll (5Pcs.)
|$6.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado,cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Opart Thai House
1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|A11. Fried Shrimp Rolls
|$8.99
Marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, lightly fried, and served with homemade sauce.
Hashi Sushi
2835 North Broadway, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00