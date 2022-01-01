Shrimp salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|4a. Green Papaya Salad - SHRIMP
|$9.99
Refreshing salad made with shred papaya, carrot, onion, herds, peanut, served with fish-sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|BBQ Shrimp Salad
|$0.00
shrimp, BBQ sauce, crisp lettuce, corn, black beans, tomato and mozzarella, with ranch dressing
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Bacon & Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Mango Salad
|$13.00
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Shrimp Chopped Salad
|$19.95
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, corn, jicama, cucumber, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, spicy citrus vinaigrette