Shrimp salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4a. Green Papaya Salad - SHRIMP$9.99
Refreshing salad made with shred papaya, carrot, onion, herds, peanut, served with fish-sauce.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$9.00
More about Nonnina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Shrimp Salad$0.00
shrimp, BBQ sauce, crisp lettuce, corn, black beans, tomato and mozzarella, with ranch dressing
More about Pizza Capri
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon & Shrimp Salad$14.00
Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Mango Salad$13.00
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Chopped Salad$19.95
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, corn, jicama, cucumber, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, spicy citrus vinaigrette
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Slab Bar-B-Que

1918 E. 71st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Shrimp Pasta Salad$4.50
Large Shrimp Pasta Salad$6.95
Large Pan Shrimp Pasta Salad$95.00
More about Slab Bar-B-Que

