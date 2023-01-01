Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

Item pic

 

The Euphoria - 2428 North Ashland Avenue

2428 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Spring Roll (6pcs)$7.99
Marinated fresh whole shrimp wrapped served with home-made sweet and sour sauce
More about The Euphoria - 2428 North Ashland Avenue
Spring Rolls Shrimp image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Rolls Shrimp$10.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side
Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls$11.00
Fresh spring rolls with lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, mint, basil, shrimp, pork and rice vermicelli noodles with peanut dipping sauce
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2. Shrimp Spring Rolls$5.50
Shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce wrapped with rice paper served with peanut sauce ( 2 pieces)
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave
Saigon Sisters image

 

Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Spring Roll$9.00
More about Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital

