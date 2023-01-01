Shrimp spring rolls in Chicago
The Euphoria - 2428 North Ashland Avenue
2428 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Shrimp Spring Roll (6pcs)
|$7.99
Marinated fresh whole shrimp wrapped served with home-made sweet and sour sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Spring Rolls Shrimp
|$10.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side
|Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Fresh spring rolls with lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, mint, basil, shrimp, pork and rice vermicelli noodles with peanut dipping sauce
Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|2. Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$5.50
Shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce wrapped with rice paper served with peanut sauce ( 2 pieces)