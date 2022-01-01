Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Beer Battered Shrimp$5.00
Jalapeno Aioli, Slaw
Taco Guajillo Shrimp$5.00
Pico de Gallo
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte) image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Pepper Fried Shrimp Taco (à la carte)$6.49
battered fried shrimp tossed in lemon pepper, sweet chili aioli, shredded red cabbage, and scallions
Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte)$6.45
marinated shrimp, red cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Shrimp Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, mango salsa, cilantro, and habanero crema
More about Village Tap
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
More about Flaco's Tacos
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
More about BIG & little's
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coco Shrimp Taco$5.25
crispy coconut shrimp, chipotle aioli, apple-cabbage slaw, hand made tortilla
More about Taquizo
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Shrimp Taco Dinner$17.50
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Garlic Shrimp Taco$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado
3 Garlic Shrimp Tacos$19.25
Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado
More about ATX Bodega
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Taco$7.00
Tempura shrimp topped with cabbage slaw and morita aioli
Avocado salsa on side
More about Taqueria Chingón
Shrimp Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
More about Flaco's Tacos
En Hakkore 2.0 image

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco - Shrimp Tempura$6.50
2pc Shrimp tempura, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
More about En Hakkore 2.0
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with cilantro-lime shrimp, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Shrimp Tacos Combo$11.99
Choice of corn or flour tortillas with cilantro-lime shrimp, chipotle tartar sauce, coleslaw, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.00
A Grilled Shrimp soft-shell corn tortilla with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
Shrimp Taco Dinner (3)$14.50
More about Taco Burrito King
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.50
Two corn tortilla tacos, lemon garlic marinated shrimp with house slaw, chipotle sauce, mango-pico de gallo, avocado, and green salsa. Served with a side salad or French fries.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Taco Shrimp$4.95
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$16.95
Shrimp Salsa Roja Tacos$16.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Taco (NEW!!!)$6.00
Blackened Shrimp, shredded red cabbage, avocado cream, flour tortilla (single taco)
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
More about BIG & little's
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Toke Libre image

 

Toke Libre

1626 S Halsted st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Beer-battered gulf shrimp with chipotle aioli, lightly pickled cabbage and onions on a fresh made tortilla
More about Toke Libre
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Shrimp Taco Platter$16.00
3 sautéed shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with lime cilantro coleslaw, topped with pineapple pico *ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SIDES*
Single Baja Shrimp Taco$6.00
Sautéed shrimp taco served on flour tortilla with lime cilantro coleslaw, topped with pineapple pico
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with cilantro-lime shrimp, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar image

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACO ORDER$14.00
3 Shrimp tacos topped with cabbage and a spicy avocado salsa. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Shrimp Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2757 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
More about BIG & little's
124e37de-9c09-469b-a7c8-545eeb264e7b image

 

Sushi-San Willis Tower

233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.95
Spicy garlic shrimp in a crispy nori shell with avocado, and wasabi tobiko mayo. 2pcs.
More about Sushi-San Willis Tower
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
grilled shrimp, pineapple-mango salsa, citrus slaw, jalapeno crudo sauce, served with cilantro lime rice, back bean puree
More about The Marq
Shrimp Taco image

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
More about Pilsen Yards
Adobo Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Adobo Shrimp Taco$4.50
Adobo shrimp taco topped off with mango habanero slaw.
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Consumer pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fried panko crusted shrimp, sesame chili aioli, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
More about Del Seoul
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TACO$4.00
More about Taco Moro

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Gyoza

Coconut Curry

Nigiri

Grilled Chicken

Mussels

Meatball Subs

Cheese Fries

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston