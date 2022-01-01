Shrimp tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Taco Beer Battered Shrimp
|$5.00
Jalapeno Aioli, Slaw
|Taco Guajillo Shrimp
|$5.00
Pico de Gallo
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Lemon Pepper Fried Shrimp Taco (à la carte)
|$6.49
battered fried shrimp tossed in lemon pepper, sweet chili aioli, shredded red cabbage, and scallions
|Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte)
|$6.45
marinated shrimp, red cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, mango salsa, cilantro, and habanero crema
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Coco Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
crispy coconut shrimp, chipotle aioli, apple-cabbage slaw, hand made tortilla
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|3 Shrimp Taco Dinner
|$17.50
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|1 Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado
|3 Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$19.25
Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Tempura shrimp topped with cabbage slaw and morita aioli
Avocado salsa on side
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Taco - Shrimp Tempura
|$6.50
2pc Shrimp tempura, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco - a la carte
|$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with cilantro-lime shrimp, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
|Shrimp Tacos Combo
|$11.99
Choice of corn or flour tortillas with cilantro-lime shrimp, chipotle tartar sauce, coleslaw, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
A Grilled Shrimp soft-shell corn tortilla with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
|Shrimp Taco Dinner (3)
|$14.50
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.50
Two corn tortilla tacos, lemon garlic marinated shrimp with house slaw, chipotle sauce, mango-pico de gallo, avocado, and green salsa. Served with a side salad or French fries.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Side Taco Shrimp
|$4.95
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$16.95
|Shrimp Salsa Roja Tacos
|$16.95
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Blackened Shrimp Taco (NEW!!!)
|$6.00
Blackened Shrimp, shredded red cabbage, avocado cream, flour tortilla (single taco)
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Gulf pink shrimp, epazote mayo, habanero pickled onions, roasted shishito chiles, arugula, lime.
Toke Libre
1626 S Halsted st, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Beer-battered gulf shrimp with chipotle aioli, lightly pickled cabbage and onions on a fresh made tortilla
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Baja Shrimp Taco Platter
|$16.00
3 sautéed shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with lime cilantro coleslaw, topped with pineapple pico *ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SIDES*
|Single Baja Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Sautéed shrimp taco served on flour tortilla with lime cilantro coleslaw, topped with pineapple pico
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco - a la carte
|$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with cilantro-lime shrimp, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|SHRIMP TACO ORDER
|$14.00
3 Shrimp tacos topped with cabbage and a spicy avocado salsa. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
Sushi-San Willis Tower
233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$5.95
Spicy garlic shrimp in a crispy nori shell with avocado, and wasabi tobiko mayo. 2pcs.
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
grilled shrimp, pineapple-mango salsa, citrus slaw, jalapeno crudo sauce, served with cilantro lime rice, back bean puree
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Adobo Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Adobo shrimp taco topped off with mango habanero slaw.
Del Seoul
2568 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
Fried panko crusted shrimp, sesame chili aioli, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
- 2