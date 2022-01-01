Shrimp wraps in Chicago
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Cajun Shrimp WRAP
|$16.95
Cajun shrimp, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, Avocado Ranch dressing. Choice of Wheat or Flour Wrap.
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$12.50
Topped with a barbecue sauce glaze, served with a side
of cheese polenta
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
4367 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp Wrap
|$10.99