Shrimp wraps in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp WRAP$16.95
Cajun shrimp, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, Avocado Ranch dressing. Choice of Wheat or Flour Wrap.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

 

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$12.50
Topped with a barbecue sauce glaze, served with a side
of cheese polenta
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park

4367 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Wrap$10.99
More about Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
Item pic

 

Chicago Taco Authority

4219 West Irving Park, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$4.65
Jalapeño Coleslaw + Sliced Jalapeños + Smoque’s Memphis BBQ Sauce
More about Chicago Taco Authority

