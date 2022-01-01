Shumai in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shumai
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Shumai (6 pc)
|$6.00
Seafood dumpling fried or steamed served with pot sticker sauce
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings
|Wasabi Shumai
|$8.00
5 Pcs Steamed pork and wasabi dumpling.
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Shrimp Shumai (6)
|$6.00
Steamed dumplings filled with blend of shrimp, potato starch and chopped onions. Topped with sprinkle of fried garlic.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Shumai
|$5.75
Steamed shrimp dumplings topped with garlic & black pepper. Served with gyoza sauce
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Shumai
|$6.00
Fried shrimp shumai with with plum sauce.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Shumai Dumplings
|$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (6 pieces)
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Jumbo Shrimp Shumai
|$8.95
Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings topped with fried garlic. Served with whiskey soy sauce.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|SHUMAI
|$8.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Shrimp Shumai
|$5.25
choice of fried or steamed shrimp \tdumplings served with shoyu
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Fried Shumai
|$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
|Shrimp Shumai
|$3.95
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Shrimp Shumai
|$5.25
choice of fried or steamed shrimp \tdumplings served with shoyu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Fried Shumai
|$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
|Shrimp Shumai
|$3.95
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Fried Shumai
|$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
|Shrimp Shumai
|$3.95
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
Nori Sushi Chicago
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Shumai
|$9.00
(5 pcs.) Steamed shrimp dumplings.
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Shumai
|$7.95
Shrimp dumpling with soy vinaigrette.
|Free Fried Shumai