Shumai in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shumai

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shumai (6 pc)$6.00
Seafood dumpling fried or steamed served with pot sticker sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Shrimp Shumai image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Wasabi Shumai$8.00
5 Pcs Steamed pork and wasabi dumpling.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$9.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai (6)$6.00
Steamed dumplings filled with blend of shrimp, potato starch and chopped onions. Topped with sprinkle of fried garlic.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Glaze

2537 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$5.00
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shumai$5.75
Steamed shrimp dumplings topped with garlic & black pepper. Served with gyoza sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$5.00
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shumai$6.00
Fried shrimp shumai with with plum sauce.
More about Zapp Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Shumai Dumplings$7.00
Wonton skin wrapped dumpling filled with chicken and shrimp. Served with a side of sweet chili soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce. Choice of pan-fried or steamed. (6 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai$8.95
Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings topped with fried garlic. Served with whiskey soy sauce.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHUMAI$8.00
Steamed shrimp dumplings Served with homemade dumpling sauce.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$5.25
choice of fried or steamed shrimp \tdumplings served with shoyu
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shumai$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai$3.95
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$5.25
choice of fried or steamed shrimp \tdumplings served with shoyu
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shumai$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai$3.95
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shumai$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling served with homemade ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai$3.95
4 piece - Steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Shumai$9.00
(5 pcs.) Steamed shrimp dumplings.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL image

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shumai$7.95
Shrimp dumpling with soy vinaigrette.
Free Fried Shumai
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Shumai (4pcs.)$3.95
Steamed shrimp dumpling and sprinkle fried garlic with homemade sauce
Fried Shumai (4pcs.)$3.95
Deep fried shrimp dumpling with homemade sauce
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey

