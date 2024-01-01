Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Sicilian Style Pizza$27.95
Build your own Sicilian Style Pizza (thick crust) topped with Mozzarella Cheese Pizza and caramelized cheese crust topped with your choice of sauce cut into squares... add your own toppings for an additional charge.
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park

4367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Small Detroit / Sicilian Specialty Pizza$34.99
Large Detroit / Sicilian Pizza$31.99
Small Detroit / Sicilian Pizza$25.99
Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza

6349 N California Ave, Chicago

Sicilian Pizza 18"$33.49
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Massa Sicilian Pizza$7.99
Bacci Pizza- Lincoln Park

2557 North Halsted Street, Chicago

Small Detroit / Sicilian Pizza$29.99
