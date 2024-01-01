Sicilian pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve sicilian pizza
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Sicilian Style Pizza
|$27.95
Build your own Sicilian Style Pizza (thick crust) topped with Mozzarella Cheese Pizza and caramelized cheese crust topped with your choice of sauce cut into squares... add your own toppings for an additional charge.
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
4367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Small Detroit / Sicilian Specialty Pizza
|$34.99
|Large Detroit / Sicilian Pizza
|$31.99
|Small Detroit / Sicilian Pizza
|$25.99
Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza
6349 N California Ave, Chicago
|Sicilian Pizza 18"
|$33.49
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Massa Sicilian Pizza
|$7.99