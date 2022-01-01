Skirt steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Skirt Steak
|$20.99
Grilled Skirt Steak, Roasted Potatoes & Chimichurri
|Grilled Skirt Steak (Feeds 8)
|$115.00
Slow Roasted Potatoes & Chimichurri
Stax Cafe - Little Italy
1401 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Skirt Steak & Eggs
|$19.50
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)
|$17.99
Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.
|Skirt Steak
|$10.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
|Skirt Steak, Chimichurri
|$16.95
Chimichurri marinated steak, corn tortillas, and your choice of side
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad
|$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti Chicago
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Skirt Steak
|$47.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled
Catch 35 - Chicago
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Skirt Steak
|$36.00
8 oz. LHA Reserve skirt steak - turf sauce - portabella mushrooms
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo
|$13.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 W Foster Ave,, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Sandwich with Fries
|$16.25
Skirt Steak, grilled onion, arugula, tomato and chipotle mayo between a toasted French roll. Served with fries
Bar Takito - West Loop
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak
|$12.00
guacamole, chimichurri, crispy potatoes
|Skirt Steak Fajita
|$0.00
Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Greek Skirt Steak
|$29.00
Victory Tap - 1416 South Michigan Ave
1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Prime Skirt Steak Velasco
|$42.00
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott St
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Kalbi*
|$38.00
soy-ginger marinated & grilled, grilled seasonal onions, everything sauce, jalapeño yogurt
(contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy)
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
Takito Street Lincoln Park
2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Skirt Steak
|$10.00
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Tampiquena Grilled Skirt Steak
|$39.00
8 Oz. Grilled outer skirt steak, roasted Poblano, queso fresco, crema, rajas poblanas, mole Poblano, tres quesos enchilada, hand pressed corn tortillas.
Contains: Dairy . nuts .
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Skirt Steak Marinated Chimichuri
|$22.00
2 lbs, Deliciously marinated and full of flavor, enjoy this steak on the grill, pair it with tacos or enjoy with a glass of chilled red wine.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Skirt Steak
|$35.00
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
230 West Erie street, Chicago
|Prime Skirt Steak
|$17.00
japanese mustard + tartar
SEAFOOD
Azul
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Entree
|$42.00
grilled marinated skirt steak served with housemade salsa, corn tortillas; served with rice and garlic bread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Side Half Skirt Steak
|$16.95
(6oz)
|Skirt Steak & Tocino Combo
|$19.95
|Skirt Steak & Longanisa Combo
|$19.95
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Skirt Steak (~1 lb)
|$20.00
This cut is known for its robust flavor profile. Marinate and grill hot for fajitas or use for stir-fry. (Slagel Farms ~1 lb)
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Skirt Steak
|$21.95
white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortilla
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Chimichurri Skirt Steak
|$23.00