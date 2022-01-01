Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak$20.99
Grilled Skirt Steak, Roasted Potatoes & Chimichurri
Grilled Skirt Steak (Feeds 8)$115.00
Slow Roasted Potatoes & Chimichurri
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Stax Cafe - Little Italy

1401 W Taylor St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak & Eggs$19.50
More about Stax Cafe - Little Italy
Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)$17.99
Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.
Skirt Steak$10.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
Skirt Steak, Chimichurri$16.95
Chimichurri marinated steak, corn tortillas, and your choice of side
More about Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti Chicago

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak$47.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled
Skirt Steak$47.00
U.S.D.A. Prime and char-broiled
More about Gene & Georgetti Chicago
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35 - Chicago

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak$36.00
8 oz. LHA Reserve skirt steak - turf sauce - portabella mushrooms
More about Catch 35 - Chicago
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo$13.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 W Foster Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak Sandwich with Fries$16.25
Skirt Steak, grilled onion, arugula, tomato and chipotle mayo between a toasted French roll. Served with fries
More about ATX Bodega
Skirt Steak image

 

Bar Takito - West Loop

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak$12.00
guacamole, chimichurri, crispy potatoes
Skirt Steak Fajita$0.00
Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas
More about Bar Takito - West Loop
Dakota 94 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Skirt Steak$29.00
More about Dakota 94
Banner pic

 

Victory Tap - 1416 South Michigan Ave

1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Skirt Steak Velasco$42.00
More about Victory Tap - 1416 South Michigan Ave
Item pic

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott St

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak Kalbi*$38.00
soy-ginger marinated & grilled, grilled seasonal onions, everything sauce, jalapeño yogurt
(contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy)
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
More about Mott St
Takito Street image

 

Takito Street Lincoln Park

2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak$10.00
More about Takito Street Lincoln Park
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tampiquena Grilled Skirt Steak$39.00
8 Oz. Grilled outer skirt steak, roasted Poblano, queso fresco, crema, rajas poblanas, mole Poblano, tres quesos enchilada, hand pressed corn tortillas.
Contains: Dairy . nuts .
More about La Josie
Tempesta Market image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market - Grand Ave

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Marinated Chimichuri$22.00
2 lbs, Deliciously marinated and full of flavor, enjoy this steak on the grill, pair it with tacos or enjoy with a glass of chilled red wine.
More about Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak$35.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

230 West Erie street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Skirt Steak$17.00
japanese mustard + tartar
More about Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Entree$42.00
grilled marinated skirt steak served with housemade salsa, corn tortillas; served with rice and garlic bread
More about Azul
Half Skirt Steak Breakfast image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Half Skirt Steak$16.95
(6oz)
Skirt Steak & Tocino Combo$19.95
Skirt Steak & Longanisa Combo$19.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak (~1 lb)$20.00
This cut is known for its robust flavor profile. Marinate and grill hot for fajitas or use for stir-fry. (Slagel Farms ~1 lb)
More about Publican Quality Meats
Grilled Skirt Steak image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Skirt Steak$21.95
white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortilla
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak Fajitas$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Skirt Steak$23.00
More about City Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Thai Coffee

Angus Burgers

Pecan Pies

Beef Broccoli

Pad Thai

Soba Noodles

Tamales

Cobbler

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston