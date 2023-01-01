Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve snapper

Banner pic

 

Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street

332 East Illinois Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Snapper Fillet$18.00
wok fried string beans, red snapper fillet, onion, light soy glaze
More about Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huachinango ~ Red Snapper$40.00
flash fried whole red snapper served with your choice of sauce: mojo de ajo (garlic sauce) or veracruz (roasted tomato, green olive, caper, onion, jalapeño)
More about Azul
Consumer pic

 

CheSa's Bistro & Bar

3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Snapper$35.00
Garlic red snapper fillet sauteed with diced green and red bell peppers and onions over red beans and garlic rice.
More about CheSa's Bistro & Bar
Item pic

 

Ruby's Fast Food

4551 North Pulaski Road, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Snapper$25.00
Fried Whole Red Snapper with your choice of one sauce: Escabetche, Tomato Sarsiado, Garlic Butter, or Spicy Singapore. Served with White Rice
More about Ruby's Fast Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cookies

Blt Salad

Turkey Melts

Mapo Tofu

Blt Sandwiches

Buffalo Wings

Chutney

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston