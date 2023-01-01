Snapper in Chicago
Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street
332 East Illinois Street, Chicago
|Red Snapper Fillet
|$18.00
wok fried string beans, red snapper fillet, onion, light soy glaze
SEAFOOD
Azul
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Huachinango ~ Red Snapper
|$40.00
flash fried whole red snapper served with your choice of sauce: mojo de ajo (garlic sauce) or veracruz (roasted tomato, green olive, caper, onion, jalapeño)
CheSa's Bistro & Bar
3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago
|Red Snapper
|$35.00
Garlic red snapper fillet sauteed with diced green and red bell peppers and onions over red beans and garlic rice.