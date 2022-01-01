Spaghetti in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve spaghetti
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Spaghetti
|$14.99
Spaghetti tossed with broccoli, English peas, sun dried tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese and choice of sauce and garlic bread
|Spaghetti
Broccoli, English Peas, Sun-Dried Tomatoes
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.95
Tradition! get it with meatballs
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$21.95
Handmade meatballs, red sauce & parmesan.
Al's Pizza
6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti
|$13.95
|Chicken Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti
|$12.95
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Kid's Spaghetti and Meatball
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$30.00
with our house-made marinara or bolognese sauce
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
with our house-made marinara or bolognese sauce
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$28.00
with our house-made marinara or bolognese sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Spaghetti w/Meatballs (B)
|$7.00
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro
|$19.00
roasted tomato, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One.
|Fresh Housemade Spaghetti
|$9.00
Housemade classic spaghetti. Versatile—pair with our pomodoro, arrabiatta, pesto or sugo. One Pound; Serves 2-4. Keep Refrigerated.
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$7.00
|Kids Spaghetti Butter
|$7.00
|Spaghetti + Marinara
|$18.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Spaghetti & meatballs
|$20.00
marinara, parmigiano reggiano
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti
|$13.95
Your choice of sauce: traditional meat or tomato basil.
|Sunday Spaghetti
|$14.95
Served with meatballs or sausage
PASTA • SALADS
Tortello
1746 West Division, Chicago
|Spaghetti Stracciatella
|$19.00
Spaghetti with our housemade pomodoro sauce, topped with imported stracciatella, basilico and black pepper. Contains gluten, dairy.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|RW-Spaghetti & Meatballs
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$20.95
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$28.00
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|1/2 Spaghetti Meatball
|$15.00
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$23.00
pancetta, eggs, cream, parmesan, parsley
|1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara
|$15.00
pancetta, eggs, cream, parmesan, parsley
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$11.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$20.00
Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Spaghetti & meatballs
|$20.00
marinara, parmigiano reggiano
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
Marinara, Pecorino, Basil, Served with Labriola Garlic Bread
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$15.00
Spaghetti with our homemade meat sauce and bread
|Kids Spaghetti
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti
|$9.95
Victory Tap
1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$22.00
hand rolled meatballs in rich marinara served with fresh ricotta and pecorino cheese
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Kee Mao Spaghetti
|$11.00
Spaghetti, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, tomato, basil leave, Thai chili.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$17.00
San marzano tomato, garlic, basil
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Spaghetti Carbonara
farm egg | guanciale | parmesan
|Spaghetti all'Amatricana
guanciale | pomodoro | calabrian pepper
|Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
telicherry perppercorn | parmesan
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Spaghetti
|$13.00
Valoroso tomato, parmesan, roasted garlic
|Spaghetti Custom
|$16.00
Valoroso tomato, parmesan, roasted garlic, fennel sausage, smoked onions, roasted peppers
All N’Family Shrimp Shack
10341 S. Halsted Street, Chicago
|Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
|$4.00
Mz. Tee's specialty is a fan fave! Ground beef seasoned to perfection mixed with noodles and homemade sauce! Only available after 4pm because the itis will get you with this one.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
spaghetti, homemade meatballs and marinara
- 2