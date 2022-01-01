Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$14.99
Spaghetti tossed with broccoli, English peas, sun dried tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese and choice of sauce and garlic bread
Spaghetti
Broccoli, English Peas, Sun-Dried Tomatoes
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara$12.95
Tradition! get it with meatballs
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$10.00
More about anteprima
3958f125-3117-426c-bcd8-1bf2ca1ac5f7 image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Bolognese$21.95
Handmade meatballs, red sauce & parmesan.
More about Trivoli Tavern
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti$13.95
Chicken Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti$12.95
More about Al's Pizza
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Spaghetti and Meatball$8.00
More about Franco's Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with Meatballs$30.00
with our house-made marinara or bolognese sauce
Spaghetti$22.00
with our house-made marinara or bolognese sauce
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$28.00
with our house-made marinara or bolognese sauce
More about Gene & Georgetti
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti w/Meatballs (B)$7.00
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Spaghetti al Pomodoro image

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti al Pomodoro$19.00
roasted tomato, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One.
Fresh Housemade Spaghetti$9.00
Housemade classic spaghetti. Versatile—pair with our pomodoro, arrabiatta, pesto or sugo. One Pound; Serves 2-4. Keep Refrigerated.
More about Monteverde
Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Marinara$7.00
Kids Spaghetti Butter$7.00
Spaghetti + Marinara$18.00
More about Sal's Trattoria
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
More about Flo & Santos
Item pic

 

Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & meatballs$20.00
marinara, parmigiano reggiano
More about Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$13.95
Your choice of sauce: traditional meat or tomato basil.
Sunday Spaghetti$14.95
Served with meatballs or sausage
More about Colletti's
Spaghetti Stracciatella image

PASTA • SALADS

Tortello

1746 West Division, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Stracciatella$19.00
Spaghetti with our housemade pomodoro sauce, topped with imported stracciatella, basilico and black pepper. Contains gluten, dairy.
More about Tortello
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RW-Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Marinara$20.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs$28.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Spaghetti Meatball$15.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
pancetta, eggs, cream, parmesan, parsley
1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara$15.00
pancetta, eggs, cream, parmesan, parsley
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatball$11.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.00
More about The Village
Item pic

 

Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & meatballs$20.00
marinara, parmigiano reggiano
More about Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Marinara, Pecorino, Basil, Served with Labriola Garlic Bread
More about Labriola Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
Spaghetti with our homemade meat sauce and bread
Kids Spaghetti$5.00
More about Dakota 94
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$9.95
More about Italian Express
Main pic

 

Victory Tap

1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meatballs$22.00
hand rolled meatballs in rich marinara served with fresh ricotta and pecorino cheese
More about Victory Tap
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kee Mao Spaghetti$11.00
Spaghetti, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, tomato, basil leave, Thai chili.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
San marzano tomato, garlic, basil
More about Coda di Volpe
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Carbonara
farm egg | guanciale | parmesan
Spaghetti all'Amatricana
guanciale | pomodoro | calabrian pepper
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
telicherry perppercorn | parmesan
More about Ceres' Table
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$13.00
Valoroso tomato, parmesan, roasted garlic
Spaghetti Custom$16.00
Valoroso tomato, parmesan, roasted garlic, fennel sausage, smoked onions, roasted peppers
More about Reno.
Item pic

 

All N’Family Shrimp Shack

10341 S. Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$4.00
Mz. Tee's specialty is a fan fave! Ground beef seasoned to perfection mixed with noodles and homemade sauce! Only available after 4pm because the itis will get you with this one.
More about All N’Family Shrimp Shack
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatball$21.00
More about Nonnina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs
spaghetti, homemade meatballs and marinara
More about Pizza Capri
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meatballs$21.95
Handmade meatballs, bolognese, basil.
More about Gilt Bar

Map

