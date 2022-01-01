Spicy noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Spicy Chili Noodles
|$14.00
Stir-fried wide noodles with egg, served on fresh lettuce, spiced with Thai chili sauce.
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
1 West Division Street, Chicago
|Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
|$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
|$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
|$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Spicy noodle (gf)
|$18.00
Rice noodles, spicy togarashi sauce, wagyu beef, onions, fresnos peppers, mushrooms, sesame seeds and sunny side egg (gf)
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Basil Noodle (Lunch)
|$8.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili peppers.
Includes: 2 veggies Egg Rolls and miso soup
|Spicy Basil Noodle
|$9.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and chili peppers.