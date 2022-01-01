Spicy noodles in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chili Noodles$14.00
Stir-fried wide noodles with egg, served on fresh lettuce, spiced with Thai chili sauce.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Division Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Wow Bao
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Wow Bao
Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles) image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy noodle (gf)$18.00
Rice noodles, spicy togarashi sauce, wagyu beef, onions, fresnos peppers, mushrooms, sesame seeds and sunny side egg (gf)
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Basil Noodle (Lunch)$8.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili peppers.
Includes: 2 veggies Egg Rolls and miso soup
Spicy Basil Noodle$9.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and chili peppers.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai

