Spinach and artichoke dip in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Award Winning Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$14.95
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, chopped kale, toasted panko, carrot sticks, tortilla chips
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.95
Served warm with tortilla chips.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.95
Baked spinach and artichoke dip
Served with choice of homemade tortilla chips or baked flatbread. Serves 2
Gluten-free flatbread available for additional $2
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$10.00
Warm rustic bread
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.00
Made fresh in house, garnished with tomato and served with
our house made tortilla chips
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$10.00
spinach, artichoke hearts & cheese blend served w/ tortilla chips
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$10.00
Warm skillet bread
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip! Rich, creamy and cheesy, brimming with spinach and artichokes. Served with tortilla chips.
Provare
1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
Crawfish, Shrimp, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Pepper Jack Cheese
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Baked and Served with Toasted Pita. Tortilla chips can be substituted to make this appetizer Gluten Free!
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza
3155 North Broadway St, Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.00
French Baguette and sartori parmesan cheese.
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Served hot with garlic naan and tortilla chips
JoJo's ShakeBAR
23 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip
|$12.00
Spinach Artichoke & Brie Dip, Served with Homemade Flour Tortilla Chips.
George Street Pub
2858 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.95
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
fresh baby spinach and artichokes in our homemade
cream sauce, served with warm flatbread