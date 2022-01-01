Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Award Winning Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.95
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, chopped kale, toasted panko, carrot sticks, tortilla chips
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.95
Served warm with tortilla chips.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.95
Baked spinach and artichoke dip
Served with choice of homemade tortilla chips or baked flatbread. Serves 2
Gluten-free flatbread available for additional $2
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.50
More about The Reveler
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Artichoke Spinach Dip$10.00
Warm rustic bread
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
Made fresh in house, garnished with tomato and served with
our house made tortilla chips
More about The Wild Goose
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
spinach, artichoke hearts & cheese blend served w/ tortilla chips
More about The Butcher's Tap
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Artichoke Spinach Dip$10.00
Warm skillet bread
More about Savannah Supper Club
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip! Rich, creamy and cheesy, brimming with spinach and artichokes. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Provare image

 

Provare

1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$15.00
Crawfish, Shrimp, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Pepper Jack Cheese
More about Provare
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

162 East Superior Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Award Winning Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.95
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, chopped kale, toasted panko, carrot sticks, tortilla chips
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Baked and Served with Toasted Pita. Tortilla chips can be substituted to make this appetizer Gluten Free!
More about Kitchen 17
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza image

 

DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza

3155 North Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
French Baguette and sartori parmesan cheese.
More about DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Served hot with garlic naan and tortilla chips
More about The Fireplace Inn
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip$12.00
Spinach Artichoke & Brie Dip, Served with Homemade Flour Tortilla Chips.
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR
George Street Pub image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George Street Pub

2858 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.95
More about George Street Pub
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
More about City Social
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
fresh baby spinach and artichokes in our homemade
cream sauce, served with warm flatbread
More about Pizzeria Serio

