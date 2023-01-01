Spinach pies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve spinach pies
Gyro Grill - Mt Greenwood - 3660 W. 111th St
3660 W. 111th St, Chicago
|Spinach Pie
|$5.99
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Feta Pie
|$6.50
Alexander's Restaurant - Clark
6158 N Clark St, Chicago
|Homemade Spinach pie
|$13.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Spinach + Feta Pie
|$6.50