Spinach pies in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve spinach pies

Main pic

 

Gyro Grill - Mt Greenwood - 3660 W. 111th St

3660 W. 111th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Pie$5.99
More about Gyro Grill - Mt Greenwood - 3660 W. 111th St
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Feta Pie$6.50
More about Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
Consumer pic

 

Alexander's Restaurant - Clark

6158 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Spinach pie$13.50
More about Alexander's Restaurant - Clark
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach + Feta Pie$6.50
More about Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
Restaurant banner

 

Greek Prime - 901 W 35th St

901 W 35th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie$7.00
Crispy Filo dough stuffed with spinach,Feta cheese,and fresh herbs
More about Greek Prime - 901 W 35th St

