Split pea soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve split pea soup

Range image

 

Range

1119 W Webster, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPINACH & SPLIT PEA SOUP$7.00
pea shoots -veg/gf-
More about Range
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli image

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Split Pea Soup$4.95
vegetarian
Large Split Pea Soup$12.95
vegetarian
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

