Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Split pea soup in
Chicago
/
Chicago
/
Split Pea Soup
Chicago restaurants that serve split pea soup
Range
1119 W Webster, Chicago
No reviews yet
SPINACH & SPLIT PEA SOUP
$7.00
pea shoots -veg/gf-
More about Range
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Small Split Pea Soup
$4.95
vegetarian
Large Split Pea Soup
$12.95
vegetarian
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago
Buffalo Burgers
Turkey Reuben
Tandoori Chicken
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
Egg Burritos
Cobb Salad
Fish Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Near North Side
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
The Loop
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Near West Side
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Logan Square
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
More near Chicago to explore
Berwyn
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cicero
No reviews yet
Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston