Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burgers in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve steak burgers

Item pic

 

Star Gyros

3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Lb CHOP STEAK BURGER (with fries & can pop)$8.49
Dressed with lettuce onion tomato pickle ketchup mustard mayonnaise & american cheese
1/2 Lb Chop Steak Burger With Fries$7.99
Toasted whopper bun, grilled 1/2 lb steak patty, dressed with lettuce onion tomato pickle ketchup mustard mayonnaise & american cheese. Served with fries.
Gyro Chop Steak Burger With Fries$10.99
Toasted whopper bun, grilled 1/2 lb steak patty & gyro meat, dressed with lettuce tomato mayonnaise mild sauce gyro sauce & american cheese. Served with fries.
More about Star Gyros
Consumer pic

 

Hot Dog Station

4742 N Kimball Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak House BBQ Burger$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce & ranch dressing
More about Hot Dog Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Mochi Ice Cream

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Strawberry Shortcake

Hot Chocolate

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston