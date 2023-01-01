Steak burgers in Chicago
Star Gyros
3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
|1/2 Lb CHOP STEAK BURGER (with fries & can pop)
|$8.49
Dressed with lettuce onion tomato pickle ketchup mustard mayonnaise & american cheese
|1/2 Lb Chop Steak Burger With Fries
|$7.99
Toasted whopper bun, grilled 1/2 lb steak patty, dressed with lettuce onion tomato pickle ketchup mustard mayonnaise & american cheese. Served with fries.
|Gyro Chop Steak Burger With Fries
|$10.99
Toasted whopper bun, grilled 1/2 lb steak patty & gyro meat, dressed with lettuce tomato mayonnaise mild sauce gyro sauce & american cheese. Served with fries.