Steak burritos in Chicago

Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|Steak Burrito
|$11.49
Premium Fire Grilled Steak with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
|Steak Burrito
|$11.49
Premium Fire Grilled Steak with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Crisp
2940 North Broadway, Chicago
|Seoul Sensation Steak Burrito
|$12.95
Our homemade Korean beef, Bulgogi, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
|$44.95
Lime-grilled steak, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|STEAK TINGA BURRITO
|$13.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
|STEAK BURRITO
|$13.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Steak Burrito
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Steak burrito
|$10.00
(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)
Amor y Tequila
2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago
|STEAK BURRITO
|$14.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.