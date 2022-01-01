Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve steak frites

Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK FRITES$36.00
Ribeye, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
More about Vincent
Steak Frites image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$39.95
10 oz ribeye with hand cut fries, béarnaise and garlic aioli. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
Eris Brewery and Cider House image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites GF$29.00
12oz Strip loin, porcini herb crust, bleu cheese butter, hand cut fries
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Steak & Frites image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
More about Chop Shop
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$29.00
Marinaded USDA Choice Angus, Maitre D' Butter, Red Wine Demi Sauce, Hand-cut French Fries
More about Labriola Chicago
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crying Tiger Steak Frites$17.95
Marinated flank steak, nori aioli, fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes, pommes frites.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$30.00
10 oz flank steak, steak sauce, fresh cut fries
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$25.00
Flat Iron Steak, Fries, Garlic Scape Butter
More about Farm Bar

