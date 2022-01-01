Steak frites in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve steak frites
More about Vincent
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|STEAK FRITES
|$36.00
Ribeye, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
More about Trivoli Tavern
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Steak Frites
|$39.95
10 oz ribeye with hand cut fries, béarnaise and garlic aioli. (gluten free)
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Steak Frites GF
|$29.00
12oz Strip loin, porcini herb crust, bleu cheese butter, hand cut fries
More about Chop Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Steak & Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
More about Labriola Chicago
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
Marinaded USDA Choice Angus, Maitre D' Butter, Red Wine Demi Sauce, Hand-cut French Fries
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Crying Tiger Steak Frites
|$17.95
Marinated flank steak, nori aioli, fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes, pommes frites.
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
FRENCH FRIES
Land & Lake Andersonville
5420 N Clark St, Chicago
|Steak Frites
|$30.00
10 oz flank steak, steak sauce, fresh cut fries