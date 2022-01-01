Steak quesadillas in Chicago
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.49
Large flour tortilla filled with Fire Grilled Steak and melted cheese, served with your choice of salsa on the side
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.49
Large flour tortilla filled with Fire Grilled Steak and melted cheese, served with your choice of salsa on the side
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Quesadilla
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak with Melted Cheese served on a Large Flour Tortilla served with Lettuce and Fresh Pico de Gallo on the Side!
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.50
Grilled Chipotle Marinated Steak, Monterey and Pepper Jack Cheeses, Mushrooms and Grilled Onions
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.00
Grilled Steak, roasted green peppers, corn, spinach, red onions and cheese in a tomato flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.95
|Steak Tinga Quesadilla
|$13.95
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$7.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
Skirt steak, Jack and Cheddar,
housemade salsa verde, sour cream
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
Steak, cheese, black beans, roasted corn, peppers, onions & cilantro, served with a side of salsa & sour cream