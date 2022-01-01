Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.49
Large flour tortilla filled with Fire Grilled Steak and melted cheese, served with your choice of salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.49
Large flour tortilla filled with Fire Grilled Steak and melted cheese, served with your choice of salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Quesadilla$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak with Melted Cheese served on a Large Flour Tortilla served with Lettuce and Fresh Pico de Gallo on the Side!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Steak Quesadilla image

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled Chipotle Marinated Steak, Monterey and Pepper Jack Cheeses, Mushrooms and Grilled Onions
More about The Wild Goose
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled Steak, roasted green peppers, corn, spinach, red onions and cheese in a tomato flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$13.95
Steak Tinga Quesadilla$13.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$7.99
Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
More about Taco Pros
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$15.00
Skirt steak, Jack and Cheddar,
housemade salsa verde, sour cream
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Steak, cheese, black beans, roasted corn, peppers, onions & cilantro, served with a side of salsa & sour cream
More about The Farehouse Market
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK Quesadilla$11.00
More about Taco Moro

