Steak salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve steak salad
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|GRILLED STEAK SALAD (GF)
|$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled tequila marinated steak, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Steak Salad
|$15.00
Arugula and frisse salad with grilled steak, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, feta and sherry vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|K&F Steak Caesar Salad
|$23.00
Grilled whole romaine, croutons, parmesan
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Steak Salad
|$11.99
Spring Mix, Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Roasted Potatoes, Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad
|$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Carne Asada Steak Salad
|$16.00
Grilled peppers, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, flour tortilla,
chipotle vinaigrette
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$11.99
|Steak Mixed Salad
|$11.99
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Steak Salad
|$17.95
Broiled sirloin, artichoke hearts, tomato, mushroom, red onion, garlic croutons, romaine lettuce, choice of dressing
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Steak Salad
|$14.00
8oz Tuna Steak, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion and Feta-Lemon Vinaigrette
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$12.50
Marinated Steak, Roasted Red Pepper. Pepperoncini and Feta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Steak Salad
|$16.95
Grilled steak, applewood bacon, watermelon radish, red onion, tomato, Danish blue, crouton, Russian dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Carne Asada Steak Salad
|$19.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Ajo Steak Salad
|$13.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Steak Salad
|$17.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled sirloin steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Old Irving Brewing Co.
4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Wood-Fired Steak Salad *
|$19.00
8oz grilled marinated hanger steak, watercress, endive, romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Southwest Steak Salad
|$16.00
Wood-grilled skirt steak, romaine, black beans, sweet corn, hard-boiled eggs, queso fresco, cherry tomatoes, choice of chipotle ranch or chipotle Caesar
FRENCH FRIES
Land & Lake Andersonville
5420 N Clark St, Chicago
|Steak Salad
|$23.00
Grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish,
fried onion strings, house ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Steak Salad
|$22.00
flank steak, arugula, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onion, lemon dijon vinaigrette
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Steak Taco Salad
|$13.00