Steak salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve steak salad

The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED STEAK SALAD (GF)$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled tequila marinated steak, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
More about The Bar on Buena
Steak Salad image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.00
Arugula and frisse salad with grilled steak, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, feta and sherry vinaigrette
More about Village Tap
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
K&F Steak Caesar Salad$23.00
Grilled whole romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Roasted Potatoes, Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Steak Salad$16.00
Grilled peppers, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, flour tortilla,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Caesar Salad$11.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Caesar Salad$11.99
Steak Mixed Salad$11.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco Salad$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$17.95
Broiled sirloin, artichoke hearts, tomato, mushroom, red onion, garlic croutons, romaine lettuce, choice of dressing
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Salad$14.00
8oz Tuna Steak, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion and Feta-Lemon Vinaigrette
Grilled Steak Salad$12.50
Marinated Steak, Roasted Red Pepper. Pepperoncini and Feta
More about The Wild Goose
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$16.95
Grilled steak, applewood bacon, watermelon radish, red onion, tomato, Danish blue, crouton, Russian dressing
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Steak Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ajo Steak Salad$13.00
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled sirloin steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Old Irving Brewing Co.

4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood-Fired Steak Salad *$19.00
8oz grilled marinated hanger steak, watercress, endive, romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Old Irving Brewing Co.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Steak Salad$16.00
Wood-grilled skirt steak, romaine, black beans, sweet corn, hard-boiled eggs, queso fresco, cherry tomatoes, choice of chipotle ranch or chipotle Caesar
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$23.00
Grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish,
fried onion strings, house ranch dressing
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$22.00
flank steak, arugula, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onion, lemon dijon vinaigrette
More about The Marq
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Taco Salad$13.00
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Bluebird image

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak House Salad$11.95
Steak, tomato, red onion, blue cheese and balsamic glaze.
More about Bluebird

