Steak sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$24.00
Caramelized onions and horseradish sauce atop thinly sliced Chuck Eye Steak, served on a hoagie bun.
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Route 21 Steak Sandwich *
|$18.00
Sliced prime sirloin on a toasted French roll, chipotle mayo, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions.
Served with french fries and horseradish coleslaw.
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|NY Steak Sandwich
|$25.00
10 oz. USDA Certified Black Angus New York Strip prepared with our charcrust. Served on a toasted French bread with caramelized onions.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled NY strip steak topped with bleu cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
chimichurri, manchego cheese
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$7.99
This legendary sandwich is made with the finest steak on fresh French bread that is served with Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers and Grilled Onions! Classic sandwich of Philadelphia, always made better in Chicago! Try it with our Mozzarella Sticks!
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Tenderloin Filet Sliced Thick, Topped With Baby Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Hoagie
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$16.95
Sliced skirt steak with caramelized onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella on toasted French roll
(Sub Chicken - No Additional Charge)
Served with Classic Fries.
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, coleslaw, French roll
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Sandwich with Fries
|$16.25
Skirt Steak, grilled onion, arugula, tomato and chipotle mayo between a toasted French roll. Served with fries
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|The “Peoples Choice” Steak Sandwich
|$17.95
Our signature junior filet on toasted buttered French bread with lettuce and tomato.
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
Blackened Tuna Steak on a herbed roll with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing. Served with Sweet Potato Tots
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Steak & Egg Sandwich
|$14.50
Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Ribeye, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions and chipotle aioli
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled steak, caramelized onions,
garlic aioli, chihuahua cheese,
chimichurri sauce, baguette
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
|$9.95
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed onions topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted French roll. Comes with a side of fries.
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich DA
|$25.00
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|R.N.G. Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, cracked peppercorn, bleu cheese & garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich*
|$16.00
Wood-grilled skirt steak, mozzarella, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, baguette, served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
Beef, caramelized onions, gardinere, los cameros cheese, mustard mayo on pan de cristal bread
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Steak Sandwich
|$11.99
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich
|$16.50
8 oz Rib-Eye grilled and served on French Roll with Sauteed Red Onions and Mushrooms topped with American Cheese
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago
|Steak Bagel Sandwich
|$5.50
Sirloin Steak with grilled onions, american cheese, fried egg, mayo on a plain bagel