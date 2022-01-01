Steak sandwiches in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$24.00
Caramelized onions and horseradish sauce atop thinly sliced Chuck Eye Steak, served on a hoagie bun.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Route 21 Steak Sandwich *$18.00
Sliced prime sirloin on a toasted French roll, chipotle mayo, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions.
Served with french fries and horseradish coleslaw.
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Steak Sandwich$25.00
10 oz. USDA Certified Black Angus New York Strip prepared with our charcrust. Served on a toasted French bread with caramelized onions.
More about Carson's Ribs
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$13.00
Grilled NY strip steak topped with bleu cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll
More about Simone's Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$22.00
chimichurri, manchego cheese
More about The Exchange
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$7.99
This legendary sandwich is made with the finest steak on fresh French bread that is served with Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers and Grilled Onions! Classic sandwich of Philadelphia, always made better in Chicago! Try it with our Mozzarella Sticks!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Tenderloin Filet Sliced Thick, Topped With Baby Arugula, Marinated Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Hoagie
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Steak Sandwich$16.95
Sliced skirt steak with caramelized onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella on toasted French roll
(Sub Chicken - No Additional Charge)
Served with Classic Fries.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SANDWICH$17.95
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, coleslaw, French roll
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$24.00
More about The Gage
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak Sandwich with Fries$16.25
Skirt Steak, grilled onion, arugula, tomato and chipotle mayo between a toasted French roll. Served with fries
More about ATX Bodega
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
The “Peoples Choice” Steak Sandwich$17.95
Our signature junior filet on toasted buttered French bread with lettuce and tomato.
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Sandwich$13.00
Blackened Tuna Steak on a herbed roll with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing. Served with Sweet Potato Tots
More about The Wild Goose
Item pic

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Sandwich$14.50
Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Ribeye, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions and chipotle aioli
More about Frida Room
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Sandwich$11.00
Grilled steak, caramelized onions,
garlic aioli, chihuahua cheese,
chimichurri sauce, baguette
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$9.95
More about Italian Express
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed onions topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted French roll. Comes with a side of fries.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Sandwich DA$25.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
R.N.G. Steak Sandwich$16.00
Shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, cracked peppercorn, bleu cheese & garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich*$16.00
Wood-grilled skirt steak, mozzarella, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, baguette, served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
4583a970-1c76-4768-8d56-a75ce6eade5d image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$14.00
Beef, caramelized onions, gardinere, los cameros cheese, mustard mayo on pan de cristal bread
More about Café by the River
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Sandwich$14.00
marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll
More about Fireside Restaurant
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$11.99
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich$16.50
8 oz Rib-Eye grilled and served on French Roll with Sauteed Red Onions and Mushrooms topped with American Cheese
More about The Fireplace Inn
Item pic

 

Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Bagel Sandwich$5.50
Sirloin Steak with grilled onions, american cheese, fried egg, mayo on a plain bagel
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
steak sandwich$13.25
More about Renaldi's Pizza

