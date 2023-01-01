Steak subs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve steak subs
Bonni's Pizza and Subs - 7009 West Higgins Avenue
7009 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$12.95
Sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms
Star Gyros
3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
|12" Gyro Steak Sub (Steak + Gyro)
|$16.00
Toasted sub bread, meats cooked on grill with our special seasoning,Swiss Cheese, dressed with condiments, topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes
|6" Gyro Steak Sub (Steak + Gyro)
|$10.00
Toasted sub bread, meats cooked on grill with our special seasoning,Swiss Cheese, dressed with condiments, topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes