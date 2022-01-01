Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$16.99
3 Steak Tacos with Cilantro & Onions. Served with Rice and Beans. Salsa Borracha
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte) image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)$6.45
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Tacos$14.00
4 street tacos with onion, cilantro, and side of salsa
More about Village Tap
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Steak Taco$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco Salad$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco$4.99
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Flaco's Tacos Catering image

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lime-Grilled Steak Tacos by the Dozen$44.95
Lime-grilled steak served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Pittsburgh Style" Steak Taco$6.50
Marinated Skirt Steak, Horseradish Crema, Crispy Potatoes, Slaw, Blue Cheese Cotija
More about Taqueria Chingón
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Steak Tacos (2) image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos (2)$8.50
Two chopped Skirt Steak Tacos; topped with onions and cilantro.
More about Fiesta Mexicana
Steak Tacos image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Taco Steak$3.95
Steak Tinga Tacos$12.95
Steak Tacos$12.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$4.00
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Item pic

 

Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
More about Taco Pros
Item pic

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoke Alley Steak Taco Platter$49.50
Makes 8-10 tacos. Red chile adobo marinated grilled steak, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Toke Libre image

 

Toke Libre

1626 S Halsted st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Taco$4.50
More about Toke Libre
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco Platter$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
Single Steak Taco$5.00
(Grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

My Buddy's

4416 North Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stampede Steak Taco$5.99
Charbroiled seasoned steak, carmelized onions, a sprinkle of jalapeños, cheese & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened ranch dressing!
More about My Buddy's
Item pic

 

Asadito

30 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$4.25
Marinated Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Shallot, On House Made Corn Tortilla
More about Asadito
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Taco Salad$13.00
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS STEAK TACO$7.00
More about Amor y Tequila
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK Taco$2.50
STEAK TACO$3.00
More about Taco Moro
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

7723 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Jerk Steak Tacos$18.00
Jerk Steak Taco$10.00
Traditional Jerk Steak Tacos$15.00
More about Jerk Taco Man - State Street

