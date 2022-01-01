Steak tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Steak Tacos
|$16.99
3 Steak Tacos with Cilantro & Onions. Served with Rice and Beans. Salsa Borracha
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)
|$6.45
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Village Tap
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
4 street tacos with onion, cilantro, and side of salsa
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Taco
|$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Steak Taco
|$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
|Steak Taco
|$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.99
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Tacos by the Dozen
|$44.95
Lime-grilled steak served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
More about Taqueria Chingón
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|"Pittsburgh Style" Steak Taco
|$6.50
Marinated Skirt Steak, Horseradish Crema, Crispy Potatoes, Slaw, Blue Cheese Cotija
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Fiesta Mexicana
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Steak Tacos (2)
|$8.50
Two chopped Skirt Steak Tacos; topped with onions and cilantro.
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Side Taco Steak
|$3.95
|Steak Tinga Tacos
|$12.95
|Steak Tacos
|$12.95
More about Taco Pros
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Steak Taco
|$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Smoke Alley Steak Taco Platter
|$49.50
Makes 8-10 tacos. Red chile adobo marinated grilled steak, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa, handmade corn tortillas.
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Steak Taco Platter
|$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
|Single Steak Taco
|$5.00
(Grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
More about My Buddy's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
My Buddy's
4416 North Clark St, Chicago
|Stampede Steak Taco
|$5.99
Charbroiled seasoned steak, carmelized onions, a sprinkle of jalapeños, cheese & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened ranch dressing!
More about Asadito
Asadito
30 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Steak Taco
|$4.25
Marinated Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Shallot, On House Made Corn Tortilla
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Steak Taco Salad
|$13.00