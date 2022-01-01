Stew in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve stew
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Spanish Bean Stew
|$17.00
An ode to Mabel, Chef James mother. Saffron, serrano ham, chorizo, lima beans, Bomba rice, spinach, morcilla sausage
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
4801 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Dinich Wot (Side)- (Spicy) Chopped potatoes stewed in spicy berbere sauce
|$5.00
Chopped Potatoes stewed in a rich and spicy berbere sauce
|Misir Wot (Side)- (Spicy) Red lentils stewed in rich berbere sauce
|$5.00
Split red lentils stewed in a rich berbere sauce
Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
|Beef Stew- Russkaya Podzharka
|$29.00
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Beef & Guinness Stew Family Meal
|$52.00
Our hearty Beef & Guinness Stew, mashed potatoes, a 1/2 loaf of our homemade brown soda bread, & whipped Irish butter.
Should feed a family of 4.
|Beef & Guinness Stew
|$19.00
a Rich Stew of Beef, Stout, Carrots & Potatoes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Guinness Beef Stew
|$17.00
Chuck roast, carrots, potatoes, celery, beef broth
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Pork Stew Taco
|$4.50
lettuce, tomato, cheese, pork sauce (single taco)
|Two Pork Stew Taco Combo
|$12.00
|Three Pork Stew Taco Combo
|$21.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Brunswick Stew*
|$9.00
Tomato, Smoked Pork and Chicken, Corn, Lima Beans
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Lamb and Chickpea Stew (Frozen)
|$15.00
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Beef Stew
|$19.95
Celery, Carrots and Potatoes slow braised in a rich tomato sauce with generous pieces of beef.
|Ox Tail Stew
|$23.95
Braised ox tails served with potatoes and carrots in gravy. One of our most popular specials.