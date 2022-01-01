Sticky rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve sticky rice
More about Noble Thai
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$9.95
Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk
More about Hom Mali
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Sweet Sticky Rice
|$4.00
|Banana in sweet Sticky Rice
|$5.00
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Sticky Rice Taro
|$3.25
|Sticky Rice Banana
|$3.25
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango and Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Coconut sticky rice served with mango topped with traditional coconut milk sauce.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Mango & Sticky Rice
|$9.00
Seasonal mango with sticky rice
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|STICKY RICE
|$2.50