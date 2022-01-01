Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$2.50
Mango Sticky Rice$9.95
Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Sticky Rice$4.00
Banana in sweet Sticky Rice$5.00
Sticky Rice$3.00
More about Hom Mali
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice Taro$3.25
Sticky Rice Banana$3.25
More about Rice and Noodles
Zapp Thai image

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sticky Rice$2.00
More about Zapp Thai
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango and Sticky Rice$7.00
Coconut sticky rice served with mango topped with traditional coconut milk sauce.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Mango & Sticky Rice$9.00
Seasonal mango with sticky rice
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STICKY RICE$2.50
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Same Same image

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice$2.50
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Same Same
JJ Thai Street Food image

 

JJ Thai Street Food

1715 W CHICAGO AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
STICKY RICE$3.50
More about JJ Thai Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$2.50
Mangos & Sticky Rice$9.25
Ripened sweet mango slices over warm sticky rice drizzled with sweetened coconut milk
More about Opart Thai House

