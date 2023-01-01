Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake FT$12.00
Topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce
More about Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Strawberry Shortcake$5.99
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
CHARRED | Wing Bar image

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
Hand-spun & Delicious
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
Item pic

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8" Strawberry Shortcake covered in Chocolate$46.25
Strawberry Shortcake 8"$42.00
layered chiffon sponge cake, strawberries, whipped cream
-order 24 hours in advance
Strawberry Shortcake 6"$31.50
layered chiffon sponge cake, whipped cream, strawberries
- order 24 hour in advance
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
Hand-spun & Delicious
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Item pic

 

2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich

3155 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Strawberry Shortcake$6.88
* Limited Quantity Daily * Fresh whipped cream + fresh strawberry infused with elder flower liqueur is the best donut choice of the season!
More about 2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
Item pic

 

Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen - Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St

5812 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$9.25
More about Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen - Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St

