Strawberry shortcake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Strawberry Shortcake FT
|$12.00
Topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Croissant Strawberry Shortcake
|$5.99
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00
Hand-spun & Delicious
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|8" Strawberry Shortcake covered in Chocolate
|$46.25
|Strawberry Shortcake 8"
|$42.00
layered chiffon sponge cake, strawberries, whipped cream
-order 24 hours in advance
|Strawberry Shortcake 6"
|$31.50
layered chiffon sponge cake, whipped cream, strawberries
- order 24 hour in advance
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00
Hand-spun & Delicious
More about 2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
3155 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Fresh Strawberry Shortcake
|$6.88
* Limited Quantity Daily * Fresh whipped cream + fresh strawberry infused with elder flower liqueur is the best donut choice of the season!