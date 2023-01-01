Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve street tacos

Street Corn Chicken Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos Edgewater

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Corn Chicken Taco$3.95
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos Edgewater
Street Corn Chicken Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Corn Chicken Taco$3.95
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row
Banner pic

 

Stay Cafe & Bad Habit

2043 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Street Tacos$9.00
More about Stay Cafe & Bad Habit
Street Corn Chicken Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos Water Tower

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Corn Chicken Taco$3.95
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos Water Tower
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Street Tacos$16.00
Steak, Spanish onions, chorizo sour cream sauce on a corn tortilla
More about Dakota 94
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Street Tacos$13.00
Scrambled eggs, Andouille sausage, jack cheese, green peppers and onions on your choice of flour or white corn tortillas. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Consumer pic

 

CheSa's Bistro & Bar

3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy Street Tacos$12.00
Large Garlic shrimp seasoned to perfection on corn tortillas with kimchi mayo, diced lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
More about CheSa's Bistro & Bar

