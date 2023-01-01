Street tacos in Chicago
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos Edgewater
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Street Corn Chicken Taco
|$3.95
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Street Corn Chicken Taco
|$3.95
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
Stay Cafe & Bad Habit
2043 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Pork Street Tacos
|$9.00
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos Water Tower
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Street Corn Chicken Taco
|$3.95
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Mini Street Tacos
|$16.00
Steak, Spanish onions, chorizo sour cream sauce on a corn tortilla
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Bourbon Street Tacos
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, Andouille sausage, jack cheese, green peppers and onions on your choice of flour or white corn tortillas. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.