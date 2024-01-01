Stromboli in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve stromboli
Bacci Pizza - The Loop
162 North Franklin Street, Chicago
|Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli
|$10.00
Sausage & Pepperoni wrapped in our dough, egg wash and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
FIVE SQUARED PIZZA - 1332 N Halsted St
1332 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Cheeseburger Stromboli (6")
|$7.00
Our strombolis are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided.
griddled ground beef, caramelized onions, american cheese, special burger sauce
|Hot Honey Butter Fried Chicken Stromboli (6")
|$7.00
Our strombolis are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided.
habanero hot honey, chicken tenders, house cheese blend
|Italian Sub (Muffuletta) Stromboli (6")
|$7.00
Our strombolis are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided.
genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, olive tapenade, sesame seed crust
PIZZA • SALADS
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Stromboli
|$11.50
Italian Dressing, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese folded into our hand-tossed dough
Bacci Pizza - Taylor Street
2301 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli
|$9.00
Sausage & Pepperoni wrapped in our dough, egg wash and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
|Chicken & Spinach Stromboli
|$9.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast & Sautéed Fresh Spinach wrapped in our dough, egg washed and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara