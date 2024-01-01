Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve stromboli

Consumer pic

 

Bacci Pizza - The Loop

162 North Franklin Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli$10.00
Sausage & Pepperoni wrapped in our dough, egg wash and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
More about Bacci Pizza - The Loop
Item pic

 

FIVE SQUARED PIZZA - 1332 N Halsted St

1332 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger Stromboli (6")$7.00
Our strombolis are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided.
griddled ground beef, caramelized onions, american cheese, special burger sauce
Hot Honey Butter Fried Chicken Stromboli (6")$7.00
Our strombolis are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided.
habanero hot honey, chicken tenders, house cheese blend
Italian Sub (Muffuletta) Stromboli (6")$7.00
Our strombolis are intended to be heated at home. Simple heating instructions are provided.
genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, olive tapenade, sesame seed crust
More about FIVE SQUARED PIZZA - 1332 N Halsted St
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Stromboli$11.50
Italian Dressing, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese folded into our hand-tossed dough
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
Consumer pic

 

Bacci Pizza - Taylor Street

2301 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli$9.00
Sausage & Pepperoni wrapped in our dough, egg wash and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
Chicken & Spinach Stromboli$9.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast & Sautéed Fresh Spinach wrapped in our dough, egg washed and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
More about Bacci Pizza - Taylor Street
Consumer pic

 

Bacci Pizza - Ukrainian Village

2343 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Spinach Stromboli$9.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast & Sautéed Fresh Spinach wrapped in our dough, egg washed and baked to perfection & served with a side of marinara
More about Bacci Pizza - Ukrainian Village

