Sundaes in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve sundaes

MBurger - Huron image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Sundae$3.49
More about MBurger - Huron
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS FUDGE SUNDAE$3.99
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE$5.50
BROWNIE SUNDAE$8.50
More about Medici On 57th
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Brownie Sundae$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae$7.50
A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.
Build-Your-Own Sundae
Buttered Rum Sundae$7.50
Joey's buttered rum sauce is the star of this sundae. Start with vanilla ice cream, then add plenty of buttered rum sauce, toasted coconut, salted almonds and whipped cream. Finished with a spicy cherry on top!
More about Same Day Cafe
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Sundae$4.50
More about John's Place
The Region- image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region-

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Sundae$4.95
Chocolate Sundae$4.95
More about The Region-
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Original Rainbow Cone - Western

9233 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turtle Brownie Sundae$9.99
Small Sundae$6.25
2 or 3 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce
Large Sundae
More about Original Rainbow Cone - Western
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ocean Sundae$14.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallions & sriracha, topped with wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, crunch & red tobiko.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sundae$4.95
All Sundaes come with nuts, whipcream, and a cherry!
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Sundae Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Chocolate cake; fudge filling; vanilla mousse; crushed peanuts, sprinkles, maraschino cherry, and fudge drizzle
More about Jennivees Bakery
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sundae$5.00
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry. Please choose the options you'd like.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
MBurger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (2162 reviews)
Takeout
Sundae$3.49
More about MBurger
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Sundae Maki$17.00
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, tobiko, spicy mayo topped with tempura crumbs, strawberry, unagi sauce, and strawberry sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago

