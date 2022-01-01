Sundaes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve sundaes
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Sundae
|$3.49
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|KIDS FUDGE SUNDAE
|$3.99
|HOT FUDGE SUNDAE
|$5.50
|BROWNIE SUNDAE
|$8.50
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Vegan Brownie Sundae
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Mocha Cookie Fudge Sundae
|$7.50
A chocolate and coffee lover's dream! A base of our coffee ice cream topped with: crunchy double chocolate cookie pieces, hot fudge, whipped cream, salted almonds and a spicy cherry.
|Build-Your-Own Sundae
|Buttered Rum Sundae
|$7.50
Joey's buttered rum sauce is the star of this sundae. Start with vanilla ice cream, then add plenty of buttered rum sauce, toasted coconut, salted almonds and whipped cream. Finished with a spicy cherry on top!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Ice Cream Sundae
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region-
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Strawberry Sundae
|$4.95
|Chocolate Sundae
|$4.95
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Original Rainbow Cone - Western
9233 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Turtle Brownie Sundae
|$9.99
|Small Sundae
|$6.25
2 or 3 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce
|Large Sundae
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Ocean Sundae
|$14.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallions & sriracha, topped with wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, crunch & red tobiko.
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Sundae
|$4.95
All Sundaes come with nuts, whipcream, and a cherry!
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Fudge Sundae Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Chocolate cake; fudge filling; vanilla mousse; crushed peanuts, sprinkles, maraschino cherry, and fudge drizzle
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Sundae
|$5.00
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry. Please choose the options you'd like.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Sundae
|$3.49