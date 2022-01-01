Sweet corn in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve sweet corn
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Sweet Corn Bread
|$1.75
Sweet Mexican Corn Bread
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago
|Sweet Corn
|$3.29
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Sweet Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
|$8.95
6 pieces, cilantro aioli
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Corn & Butter
|$2.00
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Grilled Corn and Pineapple (Sweet)
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
2850 N Clark St, Chicago
|Sweet Corn
|$3.29
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Sweet Corn Tamal
|$9.00
Sweet corn tamal topped with a flambéed parmesan mayo and served with roasted tomato salsa. Gluten Free, Vegetarian.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Sweet Corn & Butter
|$2.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Jalapeno Sweet Corn Chowder
Aster Hall Chicago
900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Sweet Corn & Poblano Taco
|$3.95
Sweet Corn, Poblano, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Sauce, Chili Powder, topped with Cotija Cheese