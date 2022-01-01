Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$15.95
fried tortilla shell, lettuce, pickled jalapeño, ranch sauce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of protein
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
More about El Garcia
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad$8.25
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Dos Taqueria image

 

Dos Taqueria

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
Refried Bean Taco Salad$10.00
Home-made Re-Fried Beans served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Taco Salad$11.00
House-made Marinated Pork served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad$8.25
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Six Corners

4929 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Taco Salad$11.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
More about Tatas Tacos - Six Corners
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#11. TACO SALAD$8.99
STEAK OR CHICKEN TORTILLA BOWL
More about El Tarasco
Taco Salad image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$10.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad$8.25
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SALAD$11.95
lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese,
rice, beans & sour cream, served in a homemade tortilla bowl
V Taco Salad$10.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempeh Taco Salad$9.00
3 Tacos & Rice
More about MCM Protein Bar
Item pic

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuco Taco Salad$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
More about Tuco & Blondie
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad$8.25
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Taco Salad$11.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Item pic

SALADS

Kale My Name

3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
Kale, Black Beans, Corn, Red Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Chips and Chipotle Aioli [GF, SF]
More about Kale My Name
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Cosecha$19.00
butternut squash, sweet potato, oyster & crimini mushrooms, mexican zucchini, bell pepper-habanero salsa, red onion, kale, cabbage, spinach, mozzarella cheese, tomato, crispy shallots
Contains: dairy , gluten
Taco Salad Asada$26.00
Raicilla cilantro lime marinade arrachera, romaine, chile Serrano salsa verde, avocado, tomato, crispy bacon, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Taco Salad Pescado Zarandeado$22.00
adobo grilled baja striped sea bass, romaine, chile pasilla, morita salsa, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cilantro, fresno, raisins
Contains: fish .
More about La Josie
Item pic

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad, Asada$19.00
Grilled arrachera, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro, rabanitos, serrano chile - tomatillo salsa
Taco Salad, Pollo a la Parrilla$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, roasted corn, queso fresco, avocado, Chile Serrano, avocado salsa fresca
More about El Solazo
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.25
mixed greens, seasoned beef, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, grape tomato, fresh salsa, roasted poblano ranch dressing, crispy tortilla
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$13.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$15.00
chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, scallions, roasted poblano peppers, corn, mango-mojito salsa, topped w/shredded herb tortilla chips; fresh lime, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Classic Taco Salad image

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Taco Salad$11.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad$8.25
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Taco Salad$13.00
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Strawberry Cheesecake

Bruschetta

Hummus

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cannolis

Avocado Rolls

Hot And Sour Soup

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston