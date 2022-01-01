Taco salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve taco salad
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$15.95
fried tortilla shell, lettuce, pickled jalapeño, ranch sauce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of protein
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$8.75
A crispy flour tortilla shell that includes, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño peppers and your choice of meat.
Dos Taqueria
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Avocado Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
|Refried Bean Taco Salad
|$10.00
Home-made Re-Fried Beans served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
|"Pastor" Marinated Pork Taco Salad
|$11.00
House-made Marinated Pork served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
Tatas Tacos - Six Corners
4929 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|#11. TACO SALAD
|$8.99
STEAK OR CHICKEN TORTILLA BOWL
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|TACO SALAD
|$11.95
lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese,
rice, beans & sour cream, served in a homemade tortilla bowl
|V Taco Salad
|$10.95
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Tempeh Taco Salad
|$9.00
3 Tacos & Rice
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Tuco Taco Salad
|$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
Kale My Name
3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Kale, Black Beans, Corn, Red Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Chips and Chipotle Aioli [GF, SF]
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Taco Salad Cosecha
|$19.00
butternut squash, sweet potato, oyster & crimini mushrooms, mexican zucchini, bell pepper-habanero salsa, red onion, kale, cabbage, spinach, mozzarella cheese, tomato, crispy shallots
Contains: dairy , gluten
|Taco Salad Asada
|$26.00
Raicilla cilantro lime marinade arrachera, romaine, chile Serrano salsa verde, avocado, tomato, crispy bacon, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
|Taco Salad Pescado Zarandeado
|$22.00
adobo grilled baja striped sea bass, romaine, chile pasilla, morita salsa, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cilantro, fresno, raisins
Contains: fish .
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Taco Salad, Asada
|$19.00
Grilled arrachera, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro, rabanitos, serrano chile - tomatillo salsa
|Taco Salad, Pollo a la Parrilla
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, roasted corn, queso fresco, avocado, Chile Serrano, avocado salsa fresca
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$12.25
mixed greens, seasoned beef, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, grape tomato, fresh salsa, roasted poblano ranch dressing, crispy tortilla
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, scallions, roasted poblano peppers, corn, mango-mojito salsa, topped w/shredded herb tortilla chips; fresh lime, chipotle ranch dressing
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.00
Tomato, cheese, avocado, black bean & sweet corn relish, tortilla strips, taco dressing
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
