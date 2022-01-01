Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$16.99
3 Steak Tacos with Cilantro & Onions. Served with Rice and Beans. Salsa Borracha
Salmon Tacos$16.99
3 Al Pastor Salmon Tacos with Cilantro & Onions, Mexican Coleslaw, Rice
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
HILLBILLY TACOS$11.99
Two jumbo tenders topped with coleslaw and your choice of sauce wrapped in flour tortillas.
HILLBILLY TACOS MEAL$17.99
Two Hillbilly Tacos with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Banner pic

 

Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dame 2 Fish Taco Estilo Ensenada$12.00
beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa
Taco Platter$24.00
One of each of our five tacos
Dame 2 Rajas Poblanas Taco$9.50
Roasted poblano and onion, creamy salsa verde, black beans, queso fresco
More about Con Todo
Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tacos 2$11.90
More about Takito Kitchen
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Mole de Pollo$4.00
Cotija, Cilantro, Radish
Taco Beer Battered Shrimp$5.00
Jalapeno Aioli, Slaw
Taco Pollo$4.00
Cilantro, Onion
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUNCH TACOS (GF)$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cilantro, onion, diced tomatoes, cojita cheese, corn tortillas, salsa verde. Side of jalapeno rice.
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
More about The Bar on Buena
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Antique Taco Pork Taco Pizza$30.00
A collaboration with our friends at Antique Taco. Red pizza w/ Antique Taco's pork carnitas, bacon, spinach, red onion, queso fresco and finished with a avocado crema drizzle
More about Piece Out
61219196-5681-4590-b3b2-a3bfe8d58851 image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Trio Dinner$22.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco
Bourbon Chicken Taco (à la carte)$6.45
bourbon chicken, crispy onion strings, jalapeño ranch, sweet n’ tangy bourbon sauce, scallions
Taco Trio Dinner ·$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Taco Pronto Box image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco - Single$2.95
Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato) on corn tortillas. VEGAN FRIENDLY
Vegetarian Poblano Taco - Single$2.95
Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, refried
beans, cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Tacos$13.00
3 beer battered avocado tacos with chipotle sour cream, pickled onions, cilantro and cabbage
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, mango salsa, cilantro, and habanero crema
Steak Tacos$14.00
4 street tacos with onion, cilantro, and side of salsa
More about Village Tap
THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JERK TACOS$7.00
(2) Tacos per Order--
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Cilantro, Tomato, Mexican Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
More about THE JERK SPOT
Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos$8.99
More about Moti Cafe
Taco Pronto Box image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Barbacoa Taco - Single$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
Cowboy Taco - Single$5.45
Lime-grilled steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo #1 - 3 Tacos$13.79
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
Combo #2 - Taco Americano$14.89
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
Combo #7 - 4 Tacos$14.89
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Taco A La Carte (1) image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco A La Carte (1)
One Taco with your choice of tortilla and toppings
Tacos$15.00
Three soft shell corn, flour, or crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion or lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of two sides
Birria Taco Plate$16.00
Three shredded beef bird tacos in a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion - served with guajillo chile dipping broth and mexican rice. ITS SO GOOOOOD!
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Tacos Orden$7.00
3 Taco Dinner$14.00
Taco Carne Asada$3.50
Topped with lettuce and tomato
More about El Garcia
Item pic

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
HILLBILLY TACOS$11.99
includes two jumbo tenders topped with cucumber coleslaw and your choice of sauce - wrapped in flour tortillas
HILLBILLY TACO MEAL$17.99
Two Hillbilly Tacos with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$15.00
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Pescado Tacos$15.00
Batter cod, slaw, & avocado crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Slow roasted pork, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Item pic

 

Prime Tacos

1314 West 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beyond meat Tacos 3 for $12$5.00
Beyond meat made of veggie. Fried cheese , onion , cilantro ...
More about Prime Tacos
Tacos image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Veggie Tacos$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pollo Tacos$14.00
Ancho Chile braised chicken, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
Single Taco$5.25
Kids 2 Flour Tacos$6.00
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos (3)$13.00
Corona battered cod; cilantro slaw, smoked jalapeno aioli, flour tortilla
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Carne Asada Taco image

 

Dos Taqueria

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Taqueria
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
TACO TACO$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Topped with Citrus Crema Coleslaw & Pico de Gallo. Served with Sautéed Broccolini*
GEORGES TACOS$17.00
Pulled Leg of Lamb, with Pico del Gallo, Feta Cheese & a Hint of Taziki, in a Flour Tortilla, Served with Grecian Fries*
More about Green Street Local
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Taco$4.00
Flour Tortilla, Lamb Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce & Cracked Pepper
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Lime Juice
Kids Beef Taco$4.00
Shredded beef short rib, queso fresco cheese
More about BIG & little's
Item pic

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ninos Tacos$19.00
Avocado- cabbage- salsa fresca - queso fresco- chipotle mayo- salsa verde - cilantro lime rice
More about Catch 35
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA TACOS$15.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Rajas Taco$2.80
Impossible Carne Asada Taco$3.80
More about Healthy Substance
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
Lomo Taco$4.69
Lomo steak topped with caramelized onions on a corn tortilla
Barbacoa Taco$3.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
Campechano Taco$4.69
Campechano (Steak and Chorizo) topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Fish Taco$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

