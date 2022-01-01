Tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tacos
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Steak Tacos
|$16.99
3 Steak Tacos with Cilantro & Onions. Served with Rice and Beans. Salsa Borracha
|Salmon Tacos
|$16.99
3 Al Pastor Salmon Tacos with Cilantro & Onions, Mexican Coleslaw, Rice
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|HILLBILLY TACOS
|$11.99
Two jumbo tenders topped with coleslaw and your choice of sauce wrapped in flour tortillas.
|HILLBILLY TACOS MEAL
|$17.99
Two Hillbilly Tacos with your choice of any two sides!
Con Todo
2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Dame 2 Fish Taco Estilo Ensenada
|$12.00
beer battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cremanaise, salsa
|Taco Platter
|$24.00
One of each of our five tacos
|Dame 2 Rajas Poblanas Taco
|$9.50
Roasted poblano and onion, creamy salsa verde, black beans, queso fresco
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Lobster Tacos 2
|$11.90
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Taco Mole de Pollo
|$4.00
Cotija, Cilantro, Radish
|Taco Beer Battered Shrimp
|$5.00
Jalapeno Aioli, Slaw
|Taco Pollo
|$4.00
Cilantro, Onion
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|BRUNCH TACOS (GF)
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cilantro, onion, diced tomatoes, cojita cheese, corn tortillas, salsa verde. Side of jalapeno rice.
|TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
Piece Out
1927 West North Ave, Chicago
|Antique Taco Pork Taco Pizza
|$30.00
A collaboration with our friends at Antique Taco. Red pizza w/ Antique Taco's pork carnitas, bacon, spinach, red onion, queso fresco and finished with a avocado crema drizzle
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Taco Trio Dinner
|$22.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco
|Bourbon Chicken Taco (à la carte)
|$6.45
bourbon chicken, crispy onion strings, jalapeño ranch, sweet n’ tangy bourbon sauce, scallions
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Taco Pronto Box
|$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
|Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco - Single
|$2.95
Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato) on corn tortillas. VEGAN FRIENDLY
|Vegetarian Poblano Taco - Single
|$2.95
Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, refried
beans, cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Avocado Tacos
|$13.00
3 beer battered avocado tacos with chipotle sour cream, pickled onions, cilantro and cabbage
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, mango salsa, cilantro, and habanero crema
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
4 street tacos with onion, cilantro, and side of salsa
THE JERK SPOT
1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO
|JERK TACOS
|$7.00
(2) Tacos per Order--
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Cilantro, Tomato, Mexican Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Taco Pronto Box
|$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
|Barbacoa Taco - Single
|$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
|Cowboy Taco - Single
|$5.45
Lime-grilled steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole on corn tortillas.
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Combo #1 - 3 Tacos
|$13.79
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
|Combo #2 - Taco Americano
|$14.89
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
|Combo #7 - 4 Tacos
|$14.89
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Taco A La Carte (1)
One Taco with your choice of tortilla and toppings
|Tacos
|$15.00
Three soft shell corn, flour, or crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion or lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of two sides
|Birria Taco Plate
|$16.00
Three shredded beef bird tacos in a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion - served with guajillo chile dipping broth and mexican rice. ITS SO GOOOOOD!
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|2 Tacos Orden
|$7.00
|3 Taco Dinner
|$14.00
|Taco Carne Asada
|$3.50
Topped with lettuce and tomato
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|HILLBILLY TACOS
|$11.99
includes two jumbo tenders topped with cucumber coleslaw and your choice of sauce - wrapped in flour tortillas
|HILLBILLY TACO MEAL
|$17.99
Two Hillbilly Tacos with your choice of any two sides!
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$15.00
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
|Pescado Tacos
|$15.00
Batter cod, slaw, & avocado crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
Slow roasted pork, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Prime Tacos
1314 West 18th Street, Chicago
|Beyond meat Tacos 3 for $12
|$5.00
Beyond meat made of veggie. Fried cheese , onion , cilantro ...
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
|Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
|$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Veggie Tacos
|$3.60
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Pollo Tacos
|$14.00
Ancho Chile braised chicken, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
|Single Taco
|$5.25
|Kids 2 Flour Tacos
|$6.00
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Corona battered cod; cilantro slaw, smoked jalapeno aioli, flour tortilla
Dos Taqueria
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|TACO TACO
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Topped with Citrus Crema Coleslaw & Pico de Gallo. Served with Sautéed Broccolini*
|GEORGES TACOS
|$17.00
Pulled Leg of Lamb, with Pico del Gallo, Feta Cheese & a Hint of Taziki, in a Flour Tortilla, Served with Grecian Fries*
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Lamb Taco
|$4.00
Flour Tortilla, Lamb Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce & Cracked Pepper
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Lime Juice
|Kids Beef Taco
|$4.00
Shredded beef short rib, queso fresco cheese
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Ninos Tacos
|$19.00
Avocado- cabbage- salsa fresca - queso fresco- chipotle mayo- salsa verde - cilantro lime rice
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|TUNA TACOS
|$15.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Rajas Taco
|$2.80
|Impossible Carne Asada Taco
|$3.80
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Taco
|$4.69
Premium Fire Grilled Steak topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla
|Lomo Taco
|$4.69
Lomo steak topped with caramelized onions on a corn tortilla
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.99
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla
|Campechano Taco
|$4.69
Campechano (Steak and Chorizo) topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Tortilla Encrusted Cod topped with cabbage and creamy tequila lime sauce on a flour tortilla