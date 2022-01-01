Tamales in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tamales
Con Todo
2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Tamal Frito
|$18.00
crispy corn panisse, pipian verde, queso cotija, roasted summer squash, wild mushroom
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Braised Chicken Tamal
|$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
|Pulled Pork Tamal
|$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
|Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal
|$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal
|$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
|Braised Chicken Tamal
|$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
|Pulled Pork Tamal
|$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tamale
|$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
|Tamale
|$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Green mole Tamale
|$4.20
Pistachios, Green mole, Pumpkin seeds, Red bell pepper, Poblano pepper, Green bell pepper, Asparagus, Zucchini
|Milpa Tamale
|$4.20
Poblano Pepper, Red bell pepper, Corn kernels, Onions, and Cherry tomatoes
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Red Pork Tamale
|$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale Filled with Pork In A Mild Red Guajillo Salsa!
|Tamale 6-Pack
|$18.00
Red Pork, Green Chicken or Mixed!
|Green Chicken Tamale
|$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tamale Plate
|$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Tamale
|$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
|Tamale
|$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Homemade Tamales by the Dozen
|$39.95
Made by hand in the traditional Mexican style
|Tamal Pronto Box
|$10.95
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tamales with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Braised Chicken Tamal
|$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
|Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal
|$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
|Pulled Pork Tamal
|$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Tamale Kid
|$2.00
Our spinach and artichoke tamale with three cheeses. Tamales take extra time.
|Tamale Meal (3pc.)
|$15.00
The original gluten-free option! Your choice of filling stuffed into a steamed tube of nixtamilized corn. Tamales come three to an order. Filling options are spinach & artichoke; chicken & poblano; traditional spicy pork, or elote man corn kernel. Select one option for all three to be that flavor, or indicate which tamales you would like. Served with choice of side. Allow extra time for Tamales.
|Chocolate Chip Tamale
|$6.00
Mouth-watering chocolate chip tamale topped with organic agave nectar, whipped cream, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. *** allow extra time for tamales
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Tamale Plate
|$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Tamale 6 Pack
|$19.00
Two Trios of Tamales of the meat of your choice and a choice of a single side
|Tamale
|$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|MAYAN TAMALES Dinner
|$11.95
2 tamales filled with choice of tender pork or chicken wrapped in corn husks topped with salsa roja or salsa verde and sour cream. with rice, beans & pico de gallo
|MAYAN TAMALES appetizer
|$8.95
choice of 2 handmade pork or chicken filled tamales
|Single Tamale
|$4.45
Al's #1 Italian Beef
2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|Tamale Boat
|$7.35
Two beef tamales topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
|Tamale
|$2.45
Tasty blend of enriched cornmeal, ground beef, garlic, and seven secret spices all rolled into one.
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Tamale Plate
|$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Tamale
|$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
|Tamale
|$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|6 pc Tamal Tots
|$6.00
Crispy tots made from our sweet corn tamal. Served with habanero crema. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, but potential cross contact with gluten..
|12 pc Tamal Tots
|$11.00
Crispy tots made from our sweet corn tamal. Served with habanero crema. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, but potential cross contact with gluten..
|Sweet Corn Tamal
|$9.00
Sweet corn tamal topped with a flambéed parmesan mayo and served with roasted tomato salsa. Gluten Free, Vegetarian.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|TAMAL: PORK
|$3.95
The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded pork and red salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.
|TAMAL: CHICKEN
|$3.95
The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded chicken and green salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Dos Tamales Rajas con queso
|$3.00
Dos corn masa tamales, pickled jalapeno, onion, tomato, tres quesos, topped with salsa molcajete, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Tamale
|$2.00
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|TAMAL
|$7.00
handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|TAMALES ORDER
|$6.00
Two homemade tamales. Your choice of chicken in green salsa, pork in red salsa or cheese & pepper (vegetarian) tamales. Chicken or pork tamales are not spicy. Cheese and peppers may be spicy as fresh peppers are always used and vary in heat.
Tanta - Chicago
118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Empanada de Tamal
|$6.00
choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco, huancaina sauce
**EMPANADAS CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE**
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tamale
|$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
|Tamale Plate
|$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Tamale
|$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Oaxacan Vegetarian Rajas Tamale
|$5.75
|Oaxacan Chicken Mole Tamale
|$5.75
|Oaxacan 1/2 Dozen Tamales
|$16.75
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Tamales
|$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
Al's #1 Italian Beef
548 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Tamale Boat
|$7.35
Two beef tamales topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
|Tamale
|$2.45
Tasty blend of enriched cornmeal, ground beef, garlic, and seven secret spices all rolled into one.
90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|TAMAL
|$6.00
handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tamal
|$11.95
|Pork Tamal
|$11.50
Los Tacos on Commercial
8548 S Commercial, Chicago
|GREEN TAMALE
|RED TAMALE
|BIRRIA TAMALES (FREE CONSOME)
|$10.00
BIRRIA TAMALES COMES WITH * FREE* CONSOME FOR THE PERFECT DIP.
ORDER INCLUDES 3 Tamales of choice.