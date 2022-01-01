Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve tamales

Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamal Frito$18.00
crispy corn panisse, pipian verde, queso cotija, roasted summer squash, wild mushroom
More about Con Todo
TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Chicken Tamal$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
Pulled Pork Tamal$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
Braised Chicken Tamal$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
Pulled Pork Tamal$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
More about Flaco's Tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Tamale$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
More about Taco Burrito King
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Green mole Tamale$4.20
Pistachios, Green mole, Pumpkin seeds, Red bell pepper, Poblano pepper, Green bell pepper, Asparagus, Zucchini
Milpa Tamale$4.20
Poblano Pepper, Red bell pepper, Corn kernels, Onions, and Cherry tomatoes
More about Healthy Substance
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Pork Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale Filled with Pork In A Mild Red Guajillo Salsa!
Tamale 6-Pack$18.00
Red Pork, Green Chicken or Mixed!
Green Chicken Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale Plate$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Tamale$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Tamale$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
More about Taco Burrito King
Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Tamales by the Dozen$39.95
Made by hand in the traditional Mexican style
Tamal Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tamales with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Chicken Tamal$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
Pulled Pork Tamal$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
More about Flaco's Tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Tamale Kid$2.00
Our spinach and artichoke tamale with three cheeses. Tamales take extra time.
Tamale Meal (3pc.)$15.00
The original gluten-free option! Your choice of filling stuffed into a steamed tube of nixtamilized corn. Tamales come three to an order. Filling options are spinach & artichoke; chicken & poblano; traditional spicy pork, or elote man corn kernel. Select one option for all three to be that flavor, or indicate which tamales you would like. Served with choice of side. Allow extra time for Tamales.
Chocolate Chip Tamale$6.00
Mouth-watering chocolate chip tamale topped with organic agave nectar, whipped cream, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. *** allow extra time for tamales
More about Estrella Negra
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale Plate$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Tamale 6 Pack$19.00
Two Trios of Tamales of the meat of your choice and a choice of a single side
Tamale$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
More about Taco Burrito King
La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAYAN TAMALES Dinner$11.95
2 tamales filled with choice of tender pork or chicken wrapped in corn husks topped with salsa roja or salsa verde and sour cream. with rice, beans & pico de gallo
MAYAN TAMALES appetizer$8.95
choice of 2 handmade pork or chicken filled tamales
Single Tamale$4.45
More about La Cantina Grill
Al's #1 Italian Beef

2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Boat$7.35
Two beef tamales topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
Tamale$2.45
Tasty blend of enriched cornmeal, ground beef, garlic, and seven secret spices all rolled into one.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale Plate$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Tamale$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Tamale$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
More about Taco Burrito King
TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 pc Tamal Tots$6.00
Crispy tots made from our sweet corn tamal. Served with habanero crema. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, but potential cross contact with gluten..
12 pc Tamal Tots$11.00
Crispy tots made from our sweet corn tamal. Served with habanero crema. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, but potential cross contact with gluten..
Sweet Corn Tamal$9.00
Sweet corn tamal topped with a flambéed parmesan mayo and served with roasted tomato salsa. Gluten Free, Vegetarian.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TAMAL: PORK$3.95
The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded pork and red salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.
TAMAL: CHICKEN$3.95
The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded chicken and green salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Tamales Rajas con queso$3.00
Dos corn masa tamales, pickled jalapeno, onion, tomato, tres quesos, topped with salsa molcajete, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
More about El Solazo
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Tamale$2.00
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TAMAL$7.00
handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAMALES ORDER$6.00
Two homemade tamales. Your choice of chicken in green salsa, pork in red salsa or cheese & pepper (vegetarian) tamales. Chicken or pork tamales are not spicy. Cheese and peppers may be spicy as fresh peppers are always used and vary in heat.
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Tanta - Chicago

118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Empanada de Tamal$6.00
choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco, huancaina sauce
**EMPANADAS CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE**
More about Tanta - Chicago
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale$3.25
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
Tamale Plate$8.75
Three home-made tamales served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Tamale$2.95
Homemade Tamales
Green Chicken Tamale or Red Pork Tamale
More about Taco Burrito King
TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oaxacan Vegetarian Rajas Tamale$5.75
Oaxacan Chicken Mole Tamale$5.75
Oaxacan 1/2 Dozen Tamales$16.75
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards
Al's #1 Italian Beef

548 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Boat$7.35
Two beef tamales topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
Tamale$2.45
Tasty blend of enriched cornmeal, ground beef, garlic, and seven secret spices all rolled into one.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)

3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TAMAL$6.00
handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
Rainbow Tacos

5119 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales$2.00
More about Rainbow Tacos
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tamal$11.95
Pork Tamal$11.50
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Los Tacos on Commercial

8548 S Commercial, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)
Takeout
GREEN TAMALE
RED TAMALE
BIRRIA TAMALES (FREE CONSOME)$10.00
BIRRIA TAMALES COMES WITH * FREE* CONSOME FOR THE PERFECT DIP.
ORDER INCLUDES 3 Tamales of choice.
More about Los Tacos on Commercial

