Tandoori chicken in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Flight Club image

 

Flight Club - West Wacker

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Skewers$14.00
Dietary Restrictions: GF
More about Flight Club - West Wacker
Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tandoori$0.00
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt blended with ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Half$13.75
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Full$19.25
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TANDOORI CHICKEN HALF$17.00
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL$29.00
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
More about India House Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Oberoi's Indian Food

2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken (Half)$13.99
More about Oberoi's Indian Food
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$0.00
Succulent pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, and Indian spices and finally roasted in a clay tandoor oven.
Tandoori Chicken$19.95
(BONE-IN) Marinated chicken with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Basmati Rice.
Tandoori Chicken Half$19.95
(BONE-IN) Marinated chicken with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$15.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Chicken$17.95
Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

