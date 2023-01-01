Tandoori chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
Flight Club - West Wacker
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Tandoori Chicken Skewers
|$14.00
Dietary Restrictions: GF
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tandoori
|$0.00
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt blended with ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Tandoori Chicken Half
|$13.75
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
|Tandoori Chicken Full
|$19.25
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|TANDOORI CHICKEN HALF
|$17.00
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
|TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL
|$29.00
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
Oberoi's Indian Food
2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago
|Tandoori Chicken (Half)
|$13.99
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$0.00
Succulent pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, and Indian spices and finally roasted in a clay tandoor oven.
|Tandoori Chicken
|$19.95
(BONE-IN) Marinated chicken with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Basmati Rice.
|Tandoori Chicken Half
|$19.95
(BONE-IN) Marinated chicken with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.