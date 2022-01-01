Tarts in Chicago

A box with one Authentic and one Gratinée Tarte Flambées.

The Authentic is composed of bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons.

The Gratinée is the Authentic covered with grated French Comte cheese.

It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!

Two tarts come in a box.

