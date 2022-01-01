Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hazelnut Chess Pie Tart$11.50
A Rich Little Thing That Speaks with a Southern Accent and Has a Hazelnut Crust
More about All Together Now
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tart Cake$5.95
Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled, served with whipped cream.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Tarte Flambée Authentic - Box of 2$18.00
Bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons.
It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!
Two tarts come in a box.
Tarte Flambée Gratinée - Box of 2$21.50
La Gratinée is the Authentic Tarte Flambée covered with a layer of grated French Comté cheese.
Bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons as well as Comté cheese.
It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!
Two tarts come in a box.
Tarte Flambée Mix - Box of 2$20.00
A box with one Authentic and one Gratinée Tarte Flambées.
The Authentic is composed of bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons.
The Gratinée is the Authentic covered with grated French Comte cheese.
It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!
Two tarts come in a box.
More about La Fournette
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRUIT TART SM$7.50
More about Medici On 57th
S'mores Tart image

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
S'mores Tart$2.50
Marshmallow Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Graham Cracker Crust (contains almond flour)
Raspberry tart$2.50
Vanilla pastry cream, raspberry coulis, shortbread crust, fresh raspberries (contains almond flour)
Apple Tart$5.00
More about French Quiche
Item pic

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
POP TART GROWN UP$12.00
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Apple Tart$7.95
Tender slices of Granny Smith apples, on a butter puff pastry with dollops of vanilla bean gelato, caramel and cinnamon.
More about Colletti's
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart$6.25
Smores Pop Tart$6.25
Nutella Raspberry Pop Tart$6.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Item pic

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate and Salted Caramel Tart$9.00
Milk chocolate tart with salted caramel 5 in tart serves 1-2
Mango Tart With Coconut Cream and Lime$12.00
Fruit Tart$8.00
Sweet dough baked with oat frangipane and topped with brown sugar diplomat cream and fresh fruit. Contains dairy, wheat, eggs. Fruit selection changes daily based on availability.
More about Kasama
Item pic

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Pop Tart (Fig/Apple)$3.95
More about Herb & Alchemy
Item pic

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart$7.65
Espresso Tart$7.65
Fruit Tart 8"$32.50
Almond Pastry Cream, Seasonal Fresh Fruit
-order 24 hours in advance
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Bar Takito image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tart Tatin$12.00
chocolate cake, whitechocolate honey ganache, chocolate tuplic & popcorn ice cream
More about Bar Takito
Item pic

 

Cloud Cookie

3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
strawberry cream cheese pop tart$5.00
flaky butter crust pastry filled with strawberry and cream cheese
apple pie pop tart$5.00
homemade apple pie pop tart with cinnamon cream cheese frosting
More about Cloud Cookie
Bixi Beer image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portugese Egg Tart$7.00
More about Bixi Beer
Dakota 94 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon tart$5.50
More about Dakota 94
e7ab5223-69de-4c80-bfcf-723cfe2f41ac image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Moi

2100 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3457 reviews)
Takeout
Onion Tart$12.00
puff pastry, sour cream, onions, bacon
More about Chez Moi
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Fruit Tart$4.95
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Elysian Tarte Flambe$20.00
uplands cheese, bacon, onion, creme fraiche, egg
More about etta
Item pic

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tart$6.00
Hazelnut and chocolate
More about Café by the River
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRUIT TART$12.00
More about Petterino's
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3123 N. Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart$6.25
Nutella Raspberry Pop Tart$6.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Tart$6.00
Fruit Tart$6.00
8" Lemon Meringue Tart$32.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Bae Coffee Company image

 

Bae Coffee Company

2945 N Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Pop Tart$5.00
More about Bae Coffee Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rustic Apple Tart$8.00
Chocolate Macadamia Tart$8.00
More about Pescadero - Lakeview
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramelo Peanut Chocolate Tart$7.00
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Vegetable Soup

Shawarma

Garlic Noodles

Miso Soup

Omelettes

Mac And Cheese

Arugula Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston