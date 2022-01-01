Tarts in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tarts
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Hazelnut Chess Pie Tart
|$11.50
A Rich Little Thing That Speaks with a Southern Accent and Has a Hazelnut Crust
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chocolate Tart Cake
|$5.95
Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled, served with whipped cream.
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Tarte Flambée Authentic - Box of 2
|$18.00
Bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons.
It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!
Two tarts come in a box.
|Tarte Flambée Gratinée - Box of 2
|$21.50
La Gratinée is the Authentic Tarte Flambée covered with a layer of grated French Comté cheese.
Bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons as well as Comté cheese.
It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!
Two tarts come in a box.
|Tarte Flambée Mix - Box of 2
|$20.00
A box with one Authentic and one Gratinée Tarte Flambées.
The Authentic is composed of bread dough rolled out very thinly and covered with fromage blanc (a kind of sour cream), caramelized onions, and thin-sliced lardons.
The Gratinée is the Authentic covered with grated French Comte cheese.
It is one of the most famous specialties of Alsace, the region where we are from!
Two tarts come in a box.
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|S'mores Tart
|$2.50
Marshmallow Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Graham Cracker Crust (contains almond flour)
|Raspberry tart
|$2.50
Vanilla pastry cream, raspberry coulis, shortbread crust, fresh raspberries (contains almond flour)
|Apple Tart
|$5.00
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|POP TART GROWN UP
|$12.00
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Hot Apple Tart
|$7.95
Tender slices of Granny Smith apples, on a butter puff pastry with dollops of vanilla bean gelato, caramel and cinnamon.
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart
|$6.25
|Smores Pop Tart
|$6.25
|Nutella Raspberry Pop Tart
|$6.25
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Chocolate and Salted Caramel Tart
|$9.00
Milk chocolate tart with salted caramel 5 in tart serves 1-2
|Mango Tart With Coconut Cream and Lime
|$12.00
|Fruit Tart
|$8.00
Sweet dough baked with oat frangipane and topped with brown sugar diplomat cream and fresh fruit. Contains dairy, wheat, eggs. Fruit selection changes daily based on availability.
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$7.65
|Espresso Tart
|$7.65
|Fruit Tart 8"
|$32.50
Almond Pastry Cream, Seasonal Fresh Fruit
-order 24 hours in advance
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Tart Tatin
|$12.00
chocolate cake, whitechocolate honey ganache, chocolate tuplic & popcorn ice cream
Cloud Cookie
3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago
|strawberry cream cheese pop tart
|$5.00
flaky butter crust pastry filled with strawberry and cream cheese
|apple pie pop tart
|$5.00
homemade apple pie pop tart with cinnamon cream cheese frosting
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Lemon tart
|$5.50
Chez Moi
2100 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Onion Tart
|$12.00
puff pastry, sour cream, onions, bacon
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Mixed Fruit Tart
|$4.95
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Elysian Tarte Flambe
|$20.00
uplands cheese, bacon, onion, creme fraiche, egg
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Chocolate Tart
|$6.00
Hazelnut and chocolate
Intelligentsia Coffee
3123 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart
|$6.25
|Nutella Raspberry Pop Tart
|$6.25
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Key Lime Tart
|$6.00
|Fruit Tart
|$6.00
|8" Lemon Meringue Tart
|$32.00
Pescadero - Lakeview
1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Rustic Apple Tart
|$8.00
|Chocolate Macadamia Tart
|$8.00
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Caramelo Peanut Chocolate Tart
|$7.00