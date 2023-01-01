Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bento in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve teriyaki bento

Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$14.95
Served with shrimp vegetable tempura, California maki and chicken teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$17.50
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, California maki and salmon teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$16.50
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, six pieces of California maki and beef teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$15.95
Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$17.95
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, 6 ps of California Maki & Beef Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/Miso Dressing.
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$18.95
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, California Maki &Salmon Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway

5951 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tilapia Teriyaki Bento$14.00
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$13.00
More about Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs Teriyaki Bento Box$17.00
Grilled Asian pear-soy marinated Short ribs.
All bento boxes come with
1. Vegetable Tempura (Lotus roots, sweet potato, and Asparagus).
2. Kurobuta Sausage
3. House Salad
4. Jasmine Rice
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$19.00
Rib eye steak prepared with our chef’s signature marinade. Finished with honey teriyaki soy.
All bento boxes come with
1. Vegetable Tempura (Lotus roots, sweet potato, and Asparagus).
2. Kurobuta Sausage
3. House Salad
4. Jasmine Rice
Short Ribs Teriyaki Bento Box$19.00
Grilled Asian pear-soy marinated Short ribs.
All bento boxes come with
1. Vegetable Tempura (Lotus roots, sweet potato, and Asparagus).
2. Kurobuta Sausage
3. House Salad
4. Jasmine Rice
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$16.95
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$18.50
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$15.50
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Cheese Pizza

Salad Bowl

Mango Lassi

French Onion Soup

Steak Tacos

Buffalo Wings

Katsu Curry

Crab Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston