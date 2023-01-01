Teriyaki bento in Chicago
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$14.95
Served with shrimp vegetable tempura, California maki and chicken teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$17.50
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, California maki and salmon teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$16.50
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, six pieces of California maki and beef teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$15.95
Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$17.95
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, 6 ps of California Maki & Beef Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/Miso Dressing.
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$18.95
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, California Maki &Salmon Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing.
Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway
5951 North Broadway, Chicago
|Crispy Tilapia Teriyaki Bento
|$14.00
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$13.00
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Short Ribs Teriyaki Bento Box
|$17.00
Grilled Asian pear-soy marinated Short ribs.
All bento boxes come with
1. Vegetable Tempura (Lotus roots, sweet potato, and Asparagus).
2. Kurobuta Sausage
3. House Salad
4. Jasmine Rice
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$19.00
Rib eye steak prepared with our chef’s signature marinade. Finished with honey teriyaki soy.
|Short Ribs Teriyaki Bento Box
|$19.00
Grilled Asian pear-soy marinated Short ribs.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$16.95
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$18.50
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$15.50
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.