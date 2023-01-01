Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl image

 

Wow Bao - State & Lake

1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.
More about Wow Bao - State & Lake
Item pic

 

AMORE - SUSHI

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Special Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$15.99
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce, special house salad, white rice
Lunch Special Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$15.99
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce, special house salad, white rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$14.99
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce, special house salad, white rice
More about AMORE - SUSHI
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl image

 

Wow Bao - Water Tower Place

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.
More about Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
Item pic

 

Beatrix Fulton Market -

834 West Fulton Market, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Mushroom Teriyaki Bowl$19.95
green vegetable & bamboo rice stir-fry, yuzu ponzu, cashew, garden herb salad
More about Beatrix Fulton Market -

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Turkey Clubs

Paninis

Kale Caesar Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Hash Browns

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Satay

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston