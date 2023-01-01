Teriyaki bowls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Wow Bao - State & Lake
1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.
AMORE - SUSHI
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Lunch Special Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.99
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce, special house salad, white rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$14.99
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce, special house salad, white rice
Wow Bao - Water Tower Place
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.