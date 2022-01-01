Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Pan fried protein with teriyaki sauce served with Miso soup, Rice, Salad and Tempura
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki (Entree)$14.25
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$14.75
Served with shrimp vegetable tempura, California maki and chicken teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Entree$15.25
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$15.95
Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
2-GLUTEN FREE Chicken Teriyaki Bao$6.59
Our signature bao dough made gluten free with rice flour and tapioca, filled with tamari-based chicken teriyaki. Steamed to order, please allow a few extra minutes.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.
More about Wow Bao
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
Grilled tender chicken breast in garlic ginger soy marinade. Sliced and served w/ rice & salad.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$13.95
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$18.00
More about Friends Sushi on State
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu image

 

Zenwich X Elite Boba

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.
More about Zenwich X Elite Boba
Toro Sushi image

 

Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, And Rice
More about Toro Sushi
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$15.95
Grilled chicken, homemade teriyaki sauce served with salad and your choice of miso soup.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Shrimp Burritos

Carrot Cake

Veggie Sandwiches

Mochi Ice Cream

Veggie Rolls

Curry Chicken

Coconut Curry

Pastries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston