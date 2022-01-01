Thai fried rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Noble Thai
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|57. Noble Thai Fried Rice
|$10.95
Thai fried rice, tomato, Chinese broccoli, protein
More about Hom Mali
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|*L THAI FRIED RICE
|*COMBO THAI FRIED RICE
|$16.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.50
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Side Thai Spicy Fried Rice
|$3.75
|Thai Fried Rice
|$9.50
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, corn, and choice of protein
|Thai Spicy Fried Rice
|$9.50
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, red bell pepper, tomato, & basil in house chili sauce with choice of protein
More about Zapp Thai
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.99
egg, onion, tomatoes, pea, carrot.
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fried with onions, carrots, green peas, and egg.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$12.00
Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, egg, and black soy sauce.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Thai Crab Fried Rice
|$13.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime