Thai fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Noble Thai Fried Rice$10.95
Thai fried rice, tomato, Chinese broccoli, protein
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
*L THAI FRIED RICE
*COMBO THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
More about Hom Mali
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Thai Spicy Fried Rice$3.75
Thai Fried Rice$9.50
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, corn, and choice of protein
Thai Spicy Fried Rice$9.50
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, red bell pepper, tomato, & basil in house chili sauce with choice of protein
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
egg, onion, tomatoes, pea, carrot.
More about Zapp Thai
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried with onions, carrots, green peas, and egg.
More about Siam Rice
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Style Fried Rice$12.00
Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, egg, and black soy sauce.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Crab Fried Rice$13.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Crab Fried Rice$13.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi

