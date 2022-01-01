Tiramisu in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
Mascarpone custard layered with whipped cream, rum and coffee soaked ladyfingers
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
The word "tiramisu" derives from the Italian phrase "pick me up," and our homemade recipe is sure to do just that. Layers of decadent mascarpone, delicate ladyfingers soaked in rum and espresso, and a wonderful cocoa finish makes our version the best this side of the Mediterranean.
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
4801 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Whipped mascarpone layered with rum and coffee soaked lady finger cookies
Gyuro Ramen
171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago
|Tiramisu Cup
|$7.95
Sponge cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Homemade Tiramisu
|$6.95
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$17.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, Marsala zabaglione, cocoa Serves two.
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Saffron-Vanilla Sauce
PASTA
Ciccio Mio
230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Hazelnut Tiramisu Cream Pie
|$15.00
Chocolate hazelnut custard, whipped mascarpone, amaretti cookie crust. (contains nuts, gluten free)
Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Colletti's Famous Tiramisu
|$7.95
Imported ladyfingers dipped in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese.
PASTA • SALADS
Tortello
1746 West Division, Chicago
|Tiramisu for 2
|$15.00
A rectangle of our house made Tiramisu enough to share with a friend.
|Classic Tiramisu
|$9.75
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and mascarpone, kissed with chocolate powder on top like Dario's mamma makes. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$13.00
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Tiramisu Mousse 8"
|$44.50
Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse
|Tiramisu Mousse Individual
|$7.65
|Tiramisu Classico
|$7.65
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
ladyfingers soaked in espresso with mascarpone
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$5.25
Lady Fingers, espresso, Mascarpone, Whipped Cream, 382 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Ladyfingers, brandy, espresso, and sweet mascarpone cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Margo
2227 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Tiramisu Cold Foam Cold Brew
Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Coffee and Liquor-soaked layers of lady fingers with sweet mascarpone cream
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$3.95
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Tiramisu
Vanilla chiffon cake soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
|Tiramisu Cupcake (Dozen)
|$51.00
Vanilla cake soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
|Dark Tiramisu
Chocolate cake layers soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Classic Tiramisu
|$11.00
sweet mascarpone, espresso, cocoa
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Tiramisu
|$8.35
contains nuts
