Tiramisu in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$11.00
Mascarpone custard layered with whipped cream, rum and coffee soaked ladyfingers
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
The word "tiramisu" derives from the Italian phrase "pick me up," and our homemade recipe is sure to do just that. Layers of decadent mascarpone, delicate ladyfingers soaked in rum and espresso, and a wonderful cocoa finish makes our version the best this side of the Mediterranean.
More about Carson's Ribs
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

4801 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Noon-O-Kabab image

 

Noon-O-Kabab

4701 Kedzie Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Noon-O-Kabab
Tiramisu image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Whipped mascarpone layered with rum and coffee soaked lady finger cookies
More about Franco's Ristorante
Item pic

 

Gyuro Ramen

171 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Cup$7.95
Sponge cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder
More about Gyuro Ramen
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Gene & Georgetti
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Tiramisu$6.95
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Item pic

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$17.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, Marsala zabaglione, cocoa Serves two.
More about Monteverde
Item pic

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
Saffron-Vanilla Sauce
More about Sal's Trattoria
Item pic

PASTA

Ciccio Mio

230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)
Takeout
Hazelnut Tiramisu Cream Pie$15.00
Chocolate hazelnut custard, whipped mascarpone, amaretti cookie crust. (contains nuts, gluten free)
More about Ciccio Mio
Item pic

 

Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$11.00
More about Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Colletti's Famous Tiramisu$7.95
Imported ladyfingers dipped in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese.
More about Colletti's
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Tortello

1746 West Division, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu for 2$15.00
A rectangle of our house made Tiramisu enough to share with a friend.
Classic Tiramisu$9.75
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and mascarpone, kissed with chocolate powder on top like Dario's mamma makes. Contains gluten, dairy and egg.
More about Tortello
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$13.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Mousse 8"$44.50
Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse
Tiramisu Mousse Individual$7.65
Tiramisu Classico$7.65
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
ladyfingers soaked in espresso with mascarpone
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.25
Lady Fingers, espresso, Mascarpone, Whipped Cream, 382 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
More about Room 500
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$10.00
Ladyfingers, brandy, espresso, and sweet mascarpone cheese.
More about The Village
Cafe Margo image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Margo

2227 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Cold Foam Cold Brew
More about Cafe Margo
Item pic

 

Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$11.00
More about Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$11.00
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
Coffee and Liquor-soaked layers of lady fingers with sweet mascarpone cream
More about Labriola Chicago
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$3.95
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu
Vanilla chiffon cake soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
Tiramisu Cupcake (Dozen)$51.00
Vanilla cake soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
Dark Tiramisu
Chocolate cake layers soaked in espresso rum syrup, mascarpone mousse, cocoa dusting
More about Jennivees Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Tiramisu$11.00
sweet mascarpone, espresso, cocoa
More about Coda di Volpe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.50
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.35
contains nuts
More about Pizza Capri
72a38378-a848-4eb3-aa38-435c7e3dd167 image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Tiramisu$12.00
espresso, mascarpone, cocoa, tonka anglaise
Classic Tiramisu$12.00
espresso, mascarpone, cocoa, tonka anglaise
More about Acanto

Map

