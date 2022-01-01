Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tofu soup

Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.25
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable and Tofu Soup$6.50
More about Hom Mali
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Tofu Soup$7.00
Bean curd cakes with napa cabbage and watercress in clear broth.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tofu Soup$4.20
Oriental broth with tofu, napa, carrot, green onion, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, green beans, mushroom, & spinach
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.95
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu & Vegetable Soup$6.00
Napa, bok choy, and onions.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tofu Soup$5.50
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup with Tofu$4.00
Tofu & Scallions
More about Modern Asian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Shrimp Basket

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Garlic Parmesan

Turkey Clubs

Fritters

Stew

Gnocchi

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston