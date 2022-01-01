Tofu soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tofu soup
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.25
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Vegetable and Tofu Soup
|$6.50
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$7.00
Bean curd cakes with napa cabbage and watercress in clear broth.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Tofu Soup
|$4.20
Oriental broth with tofu, napa, carrot, green onion, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, green beans, mushroom, & spinach
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.95
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables, and clear noodles simmered in a clear broth.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Tofu & Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
Napa, bok choy, and onions.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Vegetable Tofu Soup
|$5.50
Asian style vegetable soup made with tofu and assorted vegetables simmered in a clear broth.