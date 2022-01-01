Tom kha soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tom kha soup
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Tom Kha Soup
|$7.00
Coconut soup with straw mushrooms and tomato spiced with galanga root, citrus leaves and lime juice. Chicken, tofu or vegetables (Shrimp, BBQ +1.00)
More about Zapp Thai
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Tom Kha Soup
|$6.00
Thai hot and sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green onions, cilantros.
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Tom Kha Soup
|$6.00
Coconut milk soup with mushrooms seasoned with lime galanga root, and lime leaves.
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Tom Kha Kai Soup
|$13.95
Fresh mushrooms, soy chicken, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour coconut milk broth. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)
|$7.00
Silky coconut broth, galanga, onion, lemongrass, mushroom, lime, kaffir lime leaf.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Tom Kha Soup
|$4.95
chicken, coconut milk, kaffir, lime juice, galangal, mushroom, peas, carrot, cilantro