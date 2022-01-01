Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom kha soup in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tom kha soup

Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Kha Soup$7.00
Coconut soup with straw mushrooms and tomato spiced with galanga root, citrus leaves and lime juice. Chicken, tofu or vegetables (Shrimp, BBQ +1.00)
More about Noodles In The Pot
Zapp Thai image

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Kha Soup$6.00
Thai hot and sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green onions, cilantros.
More about Zapp Thai
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Kha Soup$6.00
Coconut milk soup with mushrooms seasoned with lime galanga root, and lime leaves.
More about Siam Rice
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Kha Kai Soup$13.95
Fresh mushrooms, soy chicken, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour coconut milk broth. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)$7.00
Silky coconut broth, galanga, onion, lemongrass, mushroom, lime, kaffir lime leaf.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Kha Soup$4.95
chicken, coconut milk, kaffir, lime juice, galangal, mushroom, peas, carrot, cilantro
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Kha Soup$4.95
chicken, coconut milk, kaffir, lime juice, galangal, mushroom, peas, carrot, cilantro
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Baklava

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cupcakes

Tortilla Soup

Vegetarian Burritos

Sliders

Ball Soup

Croissant Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston