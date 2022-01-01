Tostadas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tostadas
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Tostada Picadillo
|$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
|Tostada Pollo
|$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
|Tostada Carne Asada
|$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tostada
|$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada Plate
|$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Pastor" Marinated Pork Tostada
|$3.99
House-made Marinated Pork served on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Picadillo" Ground Beef Tostada
|$3.99
Traditional Seasoned Ground Beef served on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|Avocado Tostada
|$3.99
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tostada
|$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada Plate
|$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Tostada
|$5.50
|Tostada de Ceviche Camaron
|$5.75
Tostada of Shrimp Ceviche
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Huevos Rancheros Tostadas
|$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Tostada Plate
|$10.55
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
|Tostada
|$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Tostada
|$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Tuna Tostada (GF)
|$13.95
Diced yellowfin tuna & avocado, sliced radish, chopped scallion, baby arugula, chili-ponzu, toasted black sesame, crispy corn tostadas. (Gluten free)
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|TOSTADA
|$5.50
In-House tostada, served with beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro.
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Avocado Tostada
|$14.00
Crushed Michoacan avocado, green chile, pickled red onion, lime-dressed baby kale, queso anejo and radish, served on a half tlayuda (Oaxacan tostada)
Toke Libre
1626 S Halsted st, Chicago
|Mojo-roasted Lechón Tostada
|$6.00
|Grilled Steak Tostada
|$6.00
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Dos Tostadas Cochinita Pibil
|$8.00
Yucatan style pulled pork, roasted habanero achiote salsa, red cabbage, mixed greens, pickled red onion, queso cotija
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|TOSTADA
|$6.00
SINGLE TOSTADA A LA CART. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO
|1 TOSTADA DINNER
|$10.00
1 TOSTADA, SIDE OF RICE & BEANS. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Tostada
|$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Tostada Plate
|$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
Taco Moro
4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO
|Steak Tostada
|$4.00
|Ground Beef Tostada
|$4.00
|2 Tostada Dinner
|$12.00