Tostadas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tostadas

La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Fin Tostada$10.00
More about La Luna
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
More about Goddess Eggy's
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Picadillo$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
Tostada Pollo$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
Tostada Carne Asada$4.00
Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.
More about El Garcia
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada Plate$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and Danny's special red mole sauce.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Tostada$3.99
House-made Marinated Pork served on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Picadillo" Ground Beef Tostada$3.99
Traditional Seasoned Ground Beef served on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
Avocado Tostada$3.99
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on a Crispy Corn Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada Plate$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$5.50
Tostada de Ceviche Camaron$5.75
Tostada of Shrimp Ceviche
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Tostadas$9.99
"sunny side up" eggs, refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, avocado sauce, chopped tomato and jalapeño, sour cream and raja sauce.
More about Goddess and the Baker
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AGUACHILE TOSTADA$3.75
More about El Tragon
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Plate$10.55
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
Tostada$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Tostada$3.45
More about La Cantina Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tostada (GF)$13.95
Diced yellowfin tuna & avocado, sliced radish, chopped scallion, baby arugula, chili-ponzu, toasted black sesame, crispy corn tostadas. (Gluten free)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOSTADA$5.50
In-House tostada, served with beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Item pic

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Tostada$14.00
Crushed Michoacan avocado, green chile, pickled red onion, lime-dressed baby kale, queso anejo and radish, served on a half tlayuda (Oaxacan tostada)
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Item pic

 

Toke Libre

1626 S Halsted st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mojo-roasted Lechón Tostada$6.00
Grilled Steak Tostada$6.00
More about Toke Libre
Item pic

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Tostadas Cochinita Pibil$8.00
Yucatan style pulled pork, roasted habanero achiote salsa, red cabbage, mixed greens, pickled red onion, queso cotija
More about El Solazo
Café Colao image

SANDWICHES

Café Colao

2638 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada (buttered toast)$2.50
More about Café Colao
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTADA$6.00
SINGLE TOSTADA A LA CART. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO
1 TOSTADA DINNER$10.00
1 TOSTADA, SIDE OF RICE & BEANS. YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Taco Burrito King image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5601 S Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$3.95
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tostada Plate$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tostada$4.00
Ground Beef Tostada$4.00
2 Tostada Dinner$12.00
More about Taco Moro
Restaurant banner

 

Mesa Urbana

1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$18.00
Baked tostada, black beans, mushroom, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, queso fresco avocado, baby arugula.
More about Mesa Urbana

