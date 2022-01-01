Tuna salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tuna salad
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$8.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing .
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Fresh made Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Albacore Tuna Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$4.69
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$4.69
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$14.95
Seared Ahi Tuna, shredded cabbage, shaved red pepper, chopped romaine, wonton strips, peanuts, cilantro, and ginger sesame dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$9.75
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Steak Salad
|$14.00
8oz Tuna Steak, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion and Feta-Lemon Vinaigrette
Tripoli Tap
1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Tuna salad
|$12.00
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$4.69
|Albacore Tuna Salad Bowl
|$4.69
Cafe Margo
2227 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Tuna Salad - Lucky's (cranberries)
|$14.99
|Tuna Salad - California (green & red peppers, celery, and egg whites)
|$14.99
|Tuna Salad - Original
|$14.99
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD PLATE
|$10.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and house dressing.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
|TUNA SALAD PLATE
|$10.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and house dressing.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Salad Tuna Avocado
|$9.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
RML Cafe
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Tuna Salad
|$3.50
Traditional tuna salad with celery and sweet pickle relish, tomato slice on whole wheat bread. Make it a melt with your choice of cheese.
|Tuna Salad, 1 scoop
|$2.50
|Tuna Salad on Whole Wheat
|$8.00
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens salad, fresh tuna, avocado, with our creamy signature dressing.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Salad Pint
|$14.00
tuna, celery, yellow curry, and relish lightly tossed in Hellman's
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
house tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on country loaf
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|1lb All White Albacore Tuna Salad
|$18.00
|Tuna Salad Sandwich (Cold)
|$9.95
A very healthy scoop of homemade tuna salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread