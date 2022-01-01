Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tuna salad

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$8.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing .
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Fresh made Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Albacore Tuna Salad Bowl (priced per person)$4.69
Albacore Tuna Salad$4.69
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$14.95
Seared Ahi Tuna, shredded cabbage, shaved red pepper, chopped romaine, wonton strips, peanuts, cilantro, and ginger sesame dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.75
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD SALAD$10.00
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Salad$9.75
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
The Wild Goose image

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Salad$14.00
8oz Tuna Steak, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion and Feta-Lemon Vinaigrette
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tripoli Tap

1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna salad$12.00
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Albacore Tuna Salad$4.69
Albacore Tuna Salad Bowl$4.69
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Margo

2227 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad - Lucky's (cranberries)$14.99
Tuna Salad - California (green & red peppers, celery, and egg whites)$14.99
Tuna Salad - Original$14.99
Breakfast House image

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD PLATE$10.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and house dressing.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
TUNA SALAD PLATE$10.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and house dressing.
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Tuna Avocado$9.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
Item pic

 

RML Cafe

3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$3.50
Traditional tuna salad with celery and sweet pickle relish, tomato slice on whole wheat bread. Make it a melt with your choice of cheese.
Tuna Salad, 1 scoop$2.50
Tuna Salad on Whole Wheat$8.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$12.00
Mixed greens salad, fresh tuna, avocado, with our creamy signature dressing.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Pint$14.00
tuna, celery, yellow curry, and relish lightly tossed in Hellman's
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
house tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on country loaf
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb All White Albacore Tuna Salad$18.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich (Cold)$9.95
A very healthy scoop of homemade tuna salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.50
Tuna salad, tomato, lettuce and red onion on your choice of toasted bread
