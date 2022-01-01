Tuna sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Fresh made Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
Blackened Tuna Steak on a herbed roll with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing. Served with Sweet Potato Tots
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Frontier
1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich
|$16.00
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$9.95
with American cheese on grilled rye
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|JC's Tuna Sandwich
|$15.00
based on Julia Childs famous tuna salad reciepe. Served with pickled green beans, roasted tomato and butter lettuce on seeded rye bread.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
house tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on country loaf
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Tuna Salad Sandwich (Cold)
|$9.95
A very healthy scoop of homemade tuna salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.50
Tuna salad, tomato, lettuce and red onion on your choice of toasted bread