Tuna sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
More about Breakfast House
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Fresh made Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.75
More about La Fournette
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA STK SANDWICH$15.95
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Sandwich$13.00
Blackened Tuna Steak on a herbed roll with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing. Served with Sweet Potato Tots
More about The Wild Goose
Frontier image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$16.00
More about Frontier
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
Mixed greens and tomatoes.
More about Breakfast House
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Melt Sandwich$9.95
with American cheese on grilled rye
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
JC's Tuna Sandwich$15.00
based on Julia Childs famous tuna salad reciepe. Served with pickled green beans, roasted tomato and butter lettuce on seeded rye bread.
More about Publican Quality Meats
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
house tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on country loaf
More about Jeff and Judes
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich (Cold)$9.95
A very healthy scoop of homemade tuna salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.50
Tuna salad, tomato, lettuce and red onion on your choice of toasted bread
More about Eggy's Diner
Banner pic

 

Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$5.75
Tuna Sandwich on wheat or white bread
lettuce & Tomato
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse

