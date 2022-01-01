Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon (3 pieces)$3.50
More about Peach's Restaurant
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon$4.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon (3)$3.99
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant-EGGY'S$12.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Upstairs at Eggy's served with Eggy's hash browns, fresh fruit or mixed greens.
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich$9.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Side Turkey Bacon- 3 slices$3.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Side Turkey Bacon 3 slices$3.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Side Turkey Bacon- 3 slices$3.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Boat to Turkey Town$9.00
turkey, chive cream cheese, bacon, sprouts, banana peppers, red onions, and spicy mustard on a poppy bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium image

 

Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium

1300 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Bacon Jam$8.25
More about Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CLUB (Bacon, Lettuce, Turkey and Tomato) Sandwich$9.95
More about Beverly Bakery
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Turkey Bacon$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon & French Toast Combo$11.69
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
Turkey Bacon$4.69
When you crave bacon but do not want to eat pork. Our turkey bacon is smoked with real wood, thick sliced, contains no MSG, is gluten free and contains less fat than typical pork bacon. Most turkey bacons are mechanically separated turkey "paste"-not this one, it's real meat.
Turkey Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Three strips of our turkey bacon with two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
More about The Original Pancake House
Food For Thought - Tempus image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$8.50
Turkey Burger and Crispy Bacon with choice cheese, toppings and sauce
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

955 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Boat to Turkey Town$9.00
turkey, chive cream cheese, bacon, sprouts, banana peppers, red onions, and spicy mustard on a poppy bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Carrot Cake

Samosa

Greek Salad

Rice Bowls

Pad Woon Sen

Arugula Salad

Mochi Ice Cream

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston