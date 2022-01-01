Turkey bacon in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve turkey bacon
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon (3 pieces)
|$3.50
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon (3)
|$3.99
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant-EGGY'S
|$12.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Upstairs at Eggy's served with Eggy's hash browns, fresh fruit or mixed greens.
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich
|$9.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
|Side Turkey Bacon- 3 slices
|$3.99
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
|Side Turkey Bacon 3 slices
|$3.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
|Side Turkey Bacon- 3 slices
|$3.99
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Bacon Boat to Turkey Town
|$9.00
turkey, chive cream cheese, bacon, sprouts, banana peppers, red onions, and spicy mustard on a poppy bagel
Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
1300 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
|Smoked Turkey Bacon Jam
|$8.25
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|CLUB (Bacon, Lettuce, Turkey and Tomato) Sandwich
|$9.95
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Gluten-Free Turkey Bacon
|$4.00
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon & French Toast Combo
|$11.69
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
|Turkey Bacon
|$4.69
When you crave bacon but do not want to eat pork. Our turkey bacon is smoked with real wood, thick sliced, contains no MSG, is gluten free and contains less fat than typical pork bacon. Most turkey bacons are mechanically separated turkey "paste"-not this one, it's real meat.
|Turkey Bacon & Eggs
|$12.49
Three strips of our turkey bacon with two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Turkey Burger and Crispy Bacon with choice cheese, toppings and sauce