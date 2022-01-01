Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$13.00
Charbroiled and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$11.00
House made turkey patty topped with Swiss cheese and salsa mayo.
More about Simone's Bar
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Turkey Burger$13.95
Turkey Burger$11.95
½ lb. lean ground turkey served on a toasted bun (plain or whole wheat).
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY BURGER$12.40
More about Medici On 57th
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BURGER$15.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Turkey Burger image

 

The Perch Kitchen & Tap

1932 W Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$12.00
housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo
More about The Perch Kitchen & Tap
Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$10.00
Topped with a Secret Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions. Served on a Pretzel Roll.
More about The Wild Goose
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$11.95
More about John's Place
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Turkey Burger$8.95
Char-grilled lean ground turkey patty on a brioche bun with melted Pepper Jack cheese, roasted red peppers and chipotle aioli, 661 Calories, Contains: Eggs Milk, Soy, Wheat
More about Room 500
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$15.00
Turkey patty, chipotle infused grilled onions, jalapeno aioli, white cheddar and avocado on a brioche bun.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez$14.00
$10 Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez$10.00
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$15.00
Fontina, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, brioche bun
More about Marshall's Landing
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$11.00
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$7.95
A 6 oz juicy turkey patty on top of a golden split top bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and sliced avocado. Served with Factory fries.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Turkey Burgers$14.75
topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Turkey Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crosby's Kitchen

3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$12.00
housemade turkey burger, ginger and soy asian slaw, marinated tomato
More about Crosby's Kitchen
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$14.00
Seasoned ground turkey burger topped with your choice of cheese (no charge), lettuce, tomatoes and onions a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
McGee's Tavern & Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McGee's Tavern & Grille

950 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$12.75
More about McGee's Tavern & Grille
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
$10 Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez$10.00
Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez$14.00
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$13.00
spinach & feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeño aioli, cucumber tzatziki, pretzel bun
More about Fireside Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BURGER$15.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$6.50
Turkey Burger with choice of toppings and sauce
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Cheddar & Kale Turkey Burger$16.00
Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Supper Club Sauce, Onion Bun, Kettle Chips
More about Farm Bar
Banner pic

 

Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Restaurant banner

 

Slab Bar-B-Que

1918 E. 71st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$11.95
More about Slab Bar-B-Que
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eleven Turkey Burger$17.50
Real Turkey Breast off the Bone, a hint of Sage& Rosemary, Side Spicy Mayo Dipping Sauce, Swiss Cheese if you wish. Comes with Fries.
More about Eleven City Diner

