Turkey burgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Charbroiled and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$11.00
House made turkey patty topped with Swiss cheese and salsa mayo.
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Turkey Burger
|$13.95
|Turkey Burger
|$11.95
½ lb. lean ground turkey served on a toasted bun (plain or whole wheat).
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|TURKEY BURGER
|$15.00
The Perch Kitchen & Tap
1932 W Division St., Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$12.00
housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$10.00
Topped with a Secret Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions. Served on a Pretzel Roll.
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$11.95
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Southwest Turkey Burger
|$8.95
Char-grilled lean ground turkey patty on a brioche bun with melted Pepper Jack cheese, roasted red peppers and chipotle aioli, 661 Calories, Contains: Eggs Milk, Soy, Wheat
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Turkey patty, chipotle infused grilled onions, jalapeno aioli, white cheddar and avocado on a brioche bun.
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez
|$14.00
|$10 Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez
|$10.00
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Fontina, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, brioche bun
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$11.00
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$7.95
A 6 oz juicy turkey patty on top of a golden split top bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and sliced avocado. Served with Factory fries.
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Mini Turkey Burgers
|$14.75
topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)
Crosby's Kitchen
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$12.00
housemade turkey burger, ginger and soy asian slaw, marinated tomato
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Seasoned ground turkey burger topped with your choice of cheese (no charge), lettuce, tomatoes and onions a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
McGee's Tavern & Grille
950 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$12.75
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez
|$14.00
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
spinach & feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeño aioli, cucumber tzatziki, pretzel bun
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|TURKEY BURGER
|$15.00
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
|$6.50
Turkey Burger with choice of toppings and sauce
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|White Cheddar & Kale Turkey Burger
|$16.00
Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Supper Club Sauce, Onion Bun, Kettle Chips
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago
|Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles