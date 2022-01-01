Turkey clubs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$18.00
Smoked and sliced turkey breast, "bacon," lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel roll.
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Bacon, arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, cranberry aioli, country wheat toast
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
|Turkey Club
|$17.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo between three slices of toast
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
|TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH
|$11.50
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Slagel Farms Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
avocado, basil pesto, pickled red onion, spinach
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
Sliced turkey, Romaine lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of pesto or mayonnaise. Served on a Toscano roll.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich
|$9.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Multigrain Bread.
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Turkey Croissant Deli Sandwich
|$6.99
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Fontina, arugula, oven-dried tomatotes, herb aioli. Includes housemade potato chips.
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Herb Aioli on Wheat or Sourdough bread
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$15.95
bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, country white, black pepper mayo
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$14.95
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread.
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, cranberry aioli, country wheat toast
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Avocado, bacon, duke’s black pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, multigrain
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
|CLUB (Bacon, Lettuce, Turkey and Tomato) Sandwich
|$9.95
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
Range
1119 W Webster, Chicago
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.50
house bacon / pear & onion jam / aioli / over medium duck egg / blue cheese / toasted multigrain bread / aioli / herb fries
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Turkey Club Sand
|$15.75
turkey, BLT, avocado, mayo on white bread
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
|TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH
|$11.50
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries.
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.45
smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic, mayo and smoked gouda on french bread
Humboldt Haus
2956-58 west north ave, Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, garlic mayo, turkey, bacon, avocado and swiss
Cafe 1935
150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago
|Sandwich | Turkey Sausage
|$4.95
|Wrap | Smoked Turkey Club
|$7.95
|Sandwich | Smoked Turkey Breast and Farmhouse Cheddar 5"
|$7.95
Charmers Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.95
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
house-smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted white or multi-grain
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Classic Turkey Sandwich
|$6.75
Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, 9 Grain Bread ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
thin sliced turkey breast, swiss, lettuce, tomato, stone ground mustard & mayo on country loaf
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Turkey Sandwich (Cold)
|$10.95
Hand sliced turkey piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
|Hand Sliced Turkey Sandwich (Hot)
|$12.95
Hand sliced roasted turkey sandwich. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Challah Roll
|Turkey Pastrami Sandwich (Hot)
|$15.95
Cured and Smoked Turkey piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Pumpernickel
