Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$18.00
Smoked and sliced turkey breast, "bacon," lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel roll.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
Bacon, arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, cranberry aioli, country wheat toast
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
Turkey Club$17.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo between three slices of toast
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY SANDWICH$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH$11.50
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
TURKEY SANDWICH$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Slagel Farms Turkey Sandwich$16.00
avocado, basil pesto, pickled red onion, spinach
More about The Exchange
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Sliced turkey, Romaine lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of pesto or mayonnaise. Served on a Toscano roll.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich$9.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Croissant Deli Sandwich$6.99
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Fontina, arugula, oven-dried tomatotes, herb aioli. Includes housemade potato chips.
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Turkey Club image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Herb Aioli on Wheat or Sourdough bread
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH$11.50
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH$11.50
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
TURKEY SANDWICH$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
More about Breakfast House
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$15.95
bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, country white, black pepper mayo
More about John's Place
The Village image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$14.95
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread.
More about The Village
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, cranberry aioli, country wheat toast
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$15.00
Avocado, bacon, duke’s black pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, multigrain
More about Marshall's Landing
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$9.95
CLUB (Bacon, Lettuce, Turkey and Tomato) Sandwich$9.95
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY SANDWICH$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Range image

 

Range

1119 W Webster, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$13.50
house bacon / pear & onion jam / aioli / over medium duck egg / blue cheese / toasted multigrain bread / aioli / herb fries
More about Range
79031794-98f1-479d-852f-24695fb9f4b7 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sand$15.75
turkey, BLT, avocado, mayo on white bread
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY SANDWICH$12.25
Turkey, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, swiss cheese and Hellmann's Mayo.
TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH$11.50
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.45
smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic, mayo and smoked gouda on french bread
More about Pizza Capri
Humboldt Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Humboldt Haus

2956-58 west north ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, garlic mayo, turkey, bacon, avocado and swiss
More about Humboldt Haus
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sandwich | Turkey Sausage$4.95
Wrap | Smoked Turkey Club$7.95
Sandwich | Smoked Turkey Breast and Farmhouse Cheddar 5"$7.95
More about Cafe 1935
Charmers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Charmers Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$12.95
More about Charmers Cafe
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
house-smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted white or multi-grain
More about Fireside Restaurant
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$12.95
Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Turkey Sandwich$6.75
Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, 9 Grain Bread ( this item is pre-packaged, no customizations please )
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Publican Quality Meats image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.50
PQM Smoked Turkey, Avocado Aioli, Marinated Peppers, Butter Lettuce, and Muenster Cheese on PQB sour dough
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.50
PQM Smoked Turkey, Avocado Aioli, Marinated Peppers, Butter Lettuce, and Muenster Cheese on PQB sour dough
More about Publican Quality Meats
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$16.00
thin sliced turkey breast, swiss, lettuce, tomato, stone ground mustard & mayo on country loaf
More about Jeff and Judes
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich (Cold)$10.95
Hand sliced turkey piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
Hand Sliced Turkey Sandwich (Hot)$12.95
Hand sliced roasted turkey sandwich. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Challah Roll
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich (Hot)$15.95
Cured and Smoked Turkey piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Pumpernickel
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Fish Curry

Veggie Sandwiches

Salmon

Spaghetti

Fish And Chips

Naan

Shawarma

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston